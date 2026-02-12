Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results; Company Grew Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and More Than Doubled Free Cash Flow in FY 2025

Company establishes new 2026 financial outlook, above previous targets provided at 2025 Investor Day

Order entry grew 17%, with revenue growth of ~2% YoY

Free cash flow more than doubled YoY to a company record

Adjusted EPS more than doubled YoY

Executing on new $200 million share repurchase program following completion of initial $100 million program in Q4; repurchased approximately $128 million of shares, or ~6% of the company's total shares outstanding in FY 2025

Materials and investor call information available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today reported its 2025 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The detailed press release, a presentation summarizing results from the period and investor call information are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings . Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today, Thursday, Feb. 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the event.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

X: https://twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-F

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated