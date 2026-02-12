Nova Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2025 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $222.6 million, a 14% increase YoY.
- GAAP net income of $64.7 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, a 23% increase YoY.
- Non-GAAP net income of $72.2 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, a 10% increase YoY.
- Nova Integrated Metrology portfolio selected by a global leading logic customer to support CMP applications across Gate-All-Around (GAA) processes
Full Year 2025 Highlights:
- Record annual revenue of $880.6 million up 31% YoY
- Record GAAP net income of $259.2 million, or $7.96 per diluted share up 38% YoY
- Record Non-GAAP net income of $282.6 million, or $8.62 per diluted share up 29% YoY
- Record sales of Optical, Materials and Chemical Metrology portfolio driven by demand for unique solutions for critical applications and market share gains
- Record Sales for Gate-All-Around, DRAM and Advanced Packaging processes, driven by demand for AI
GAAP Results (K)
Q4 202 5
Q 3 2025
Q4 2024
FY 202 5
FY 2024
Revenues
$222,624
$224,608
$194,766
$880,577
$672,396
Net Income
$64,888
$61,421
$50,481
$259,223
$183,762
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.94
$1.90
$1.58
$7.96
$5.75
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q4 202 5
Q 3 2025
Q4 2024
FY 202 5
FY 2024
Net Income
$72,239
$69,991
$62,302
$282,588
$214,926
Earnings per Diluted Share
$2.14
$2.16
$1.94
$8.62
$6.69
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"2025 was an exceptional year for Nova, as we delivered record revenue and profitability while supporting our customers' manufacturing challenges across advanced and mature nodes." said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our broad-based momentum, expanding metrology portfolio, and multiple strategic qualifications of Nova's advanced metrology solutions, underscore the strength of our strategy and technology. As we enter 2026, we believe Nova is well positioned to capitalize on the upward investment cycle."
2026 First Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $222 million to $232 million in revenue
- $1.90 to $2.02 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $2.13 to $2.25 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2025 Fourth Quarter Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $222.6 million, a decrease of 1% compared with the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 14% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.
Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 57.6%, compared with 56.7%, in the third quarter of 2025 and 56.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $67.5 million, compared with $63.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $64.7 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $50.5 million, or 1.58 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $ 72.2 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $ 70.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
2025 Full Year Results
Total revenues for 2025 were $880.6 million, an increase of 31% compared to total revenues of $672.4 million for 2024.
Gross margin in 2025 was 57.4%, compared with 57.6% in 2024.
Operating expenses in 2025 were $251.7 million, compared with operating expenses of $199.5 million in 2024.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $259.2 million, or $7.96 per diluted share, in 2025. This is compared with a net income of $183.7 million, or $5.75 per diluted share, in 2024.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $282.6 million, or $8.62 per diluted share, in 2025. This is compared with net income of $214.9 million, or $6.69 per diluted share, in 2024.
Conference Call Information
Nova will host a conference call today, February 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconference numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-213-284
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
A replay of the conference call will be available from February 12, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until August 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 7285579
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link, https://www.novami.com.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt issuance costs, discrete tax reserve release, net and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of December 31,
ASSETS
2025
2024
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
214,462
157,779
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
512,250
211,877
Marketable securities
321,798
216,910
Trade accounts receivable, net
151,929
139,318
Inventories
183,671
156,599
Other current assets
26,692
19,466
Total current assets
1,410,802
901,949
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
584,731
225,818
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
12,508
7,847
Deferred tax assets
38,819
31,639
Operating lease right-of-use assets
57,731
51,193
Property plant and equipment, net
102,625
81,746
Intangible assets, net
45,819
31,458
Goodwill
90,807
48,317
Other long-term assets
16,704
10,455
Total non-current assets
949,744
488,473
Total assets
2,360,546
1,390,422
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
-
180,564
Trade accounts payable
46,982
59,578
Deferred revenues
67,163
72,886
Operating lease current liabilities
8,204
7,169
Other current liabilities
102,186
68,033
Total current liabilities
224,535
388,230
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
731,680
-
Operating lease long-term liabilities
59,271
48,363
Long-term deferred tax liability
10,221
8,495
Other long-term liabilities
16,591
17,539
Total non-current liabilities
817,763
74,397
Shareholders' equity
1,318,248
927,795
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
2,360,546
1,390,422
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Products
174,954
158,546
705,598
538,350
Services
47,670
36,220
174,979
134,046
Total revenues
222,624
194,766
880,577
672,396
Total cost of revenues
94,391
84,835
375,377
285,310
Gross profit
128,233
109,931
505,200
387,086
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
37,972
30,909
143,392
110,257
Sales and marketing
22,316
15,980
82,208
65,090
General and administrative
7,212
7,571
26,132
24,199
Total operating expenses
67,500
54,460
251,732
199,546
Operating income
60,733
55,471
253,468
187,540
Financing income, net
12,164
3,756
49,818
28,747
Income before taxes on income
72,897
59,227
303,286
216,287
Income tax expenses
8,209
8,746
44,063
32,525
Net income for the period
64,688
50,481
259,223
183,762
Earnings per share:
Basic
2.09
1.72
8.61
6.31
Diluted
1.94
1.58
7.96
5.75
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
31,025
29,304
30,108
29,113
Diluted
33,830
32,062
32,800
32,138
NOVA LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
64,688
50,481
259,223
183,762
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
3,767
3,029
13,469
11,736
Amortization of intangible assets
2,544
1,267
8,897
5,643
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(1,550)
(1,820)
(5,743)
(7,178)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
980
310
1,996
1,280
Share-based compensation
6,977
6,349
26,291
25,209
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(1,262)
4,109
(18,647)
3,025
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(7,004)
(26,196)
(7,022)
(29,051)
Inventories
(911)
876
(19,004)
(23,897)
Other current and long-term assets
(2,924)
(4,097)
(17,457)
(9,671)
Deferred tax, net
(4,160)
(4,849)
(13,787)
(9,722)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,419
559
3,660
3,668
Trade accounts payable
(4,189)
6,309
(8,788)
17,506
Deferred revenues
(3,481)
19,494
(7,894)
34,553
Operating lease liabilities
585
97
1,745
(3,938)
Other current and long-term liabilities
4,608
12,686
28,213
32,299
Accrued severance pay, net
41
(82)
461
42
Net cash provided by operating activities
60,128
68,522
245,613
235,266
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
-
-
(56,355)
-
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(332,602)
(4,339)
(303,674)
(93,595)
Investment in marketable securities
(88,512)
(60,175)
(754,833)
(271,987)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
82,704
57,421
305,390
246,397
Proceed from sales of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,770)
(8,121)
(27,698)
(17,215)
Net cash used in investing activities
(350,180)
(15,214)
(837,170)
(136,400)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
-
-
750,000
-
Issuance costs of convertible senior notes
(1,813)
-
(19,551)
-
Purchase of capped calls
-
-
(51,826)
-
Issuance costs of capped calls
(1,407)
-
(1,407)
-
Purchases of treasury shares
(15,001)
(30,000)
(35,003)
(30,000)
Conversion of convertible senior notes
(7)
(18,506)
(7)
(18,506)
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
90
-
160
Net cash provided by financing activities
(18,228)
(48,416)
642,206
(48,346)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
1,109
(1,076)
6,352
(315)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(307,171)
3,816
57,001
50,205
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
521,951
153,963
157,779
107,574
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
214,780
157,779
214,780
157,779
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
GAAP gross profit
128,233
127,418
109,931
Stock-based compensation*
1,990
1,901
1,805
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,342
2,113
1,182
Non-GAAP gross profit
132,565
131,432
112,918
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
57 %
56 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
60 %
59 %
58 %
GAAP operating income
60,733
63,860
55,471
Stock-based compensation*
6,977
6,681
6,349
Acquisition related expenses
-
-
917
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,544
2,309
1,267
Discrete tax reserve release, net
203
-
-
Non-GAAP operating income
70,457
72,850
64,004
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
27 %
28 %
28 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
32 %
32 %
33 %
GAAP net income
64,688
61,421
50,481
Stock-based compensation*
6,977
6,681
6,349
Acquisition related expenses
-
-
917
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,544
2,309
1,267
Amortization of debt issuance costs
980
448
310
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
1,642
762
4,706
Discrete tax reserve release, net
(4,229)
-
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(363)
(1,630)
(1,728)
Non-GAAP net income
72,239
69,991
62,302
GAAP basic earnings per share
2.09
2.05
1.72
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
2.33
2.34
2.13
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.94
1.90
1.58
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
2.14
2.16
1.94
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
31,025
29,936
29,304
Diluted
33,830
32,470
32,062
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2025 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,990; Research and development, net - 2,851; Sales and marketing - 1,479; General and administrative - 657.
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2025
2024
GAAP gross profit
505,200
387,086
Stock-based compensation*
7,507
7,013
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
8,164
5,284
Acquisition related inventory step-up
2,258
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
523,129
399,383
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57 %
58 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
59 %
59 %
GAAP operating income
253,468
187,540
Stock-based compensation*
26,291
25,209
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
2,258
-
Acquisition related expenses
859
917
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
8,897
5,643
Discrete tax reserve release, net
203
-
Non-GAAP operating income
291,976
219,309
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
29 %
28 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
33 %
33 %
GAAP net income
259,223
183,762
Stock-based compensation*
26,291
25,209
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
2,258
-
Acquisition related expenses
859
917
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
8,897
5,643
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,996
1,280
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
(9,347)
3,221
Discrete tax reserve release, net
(4,229)
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(3,360)
(5,106)
Non-GAAP net income
282,588
214,926
GAAP basic earnings per share
8.61
6.31
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
9.39
7.38
GAAP diluted earnings per share
7.96
5.75
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
8.62
6.69
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
30,108
29,113
Diluted
32,800
32,138
* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2025, included in - Cost of revenues - 7,507;
Research and development, net - 11,129; Sales and marketing - 5,280; General and administrative - 2,375.
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2026
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
1.90
2.02
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.18
0.18
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.06
0.06
Amortization of debt issuance costs
0.03
0.03
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.04)
(0.04)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
2.13
2.25
Company Contact:
Guy Kizner
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: [email protected]
Nova website link: https://www.novami.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: [email protected]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Nova