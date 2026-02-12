Gates Industrial Corporation plc: Gates Industrial Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Fourth-quarter net sales of $856.2 million, up 3.2% compared to the prior-year period, including a core sales growth of 0.6%

Net income attributable to shareholders of $51.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share of $0.38

Net income from continuing operations of $56.4 million, or a margin of 6.6%

Adjusted EBITDA of $187.8 million, or a margin of 21.9%

Repurchased approximately $105 million of shares

Full-Year 2025 Financial Summary

Net sales of $3,443.2 million, representing 1.0% growth, including a core sales growth of 0.7%

Net income attributable to shareholders of $251.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share of $1.52

Net income from continuing operations of $277.1 million, or a margin of 8.0%

Adjusted EBITDA of $770.1 million, or a margin of 22.4%

Generated $478.1 million of operating cash flow

Introducing 2026 financial guidance

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific power transmission and fluid power solutions, today reported results for the fourth-quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Ivo Jurek, Gates Industrial's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In 2025, we delivered double-digit growth in earnings per share and reduced our net leverage ratio while managing through an uncertain demand environment. Our strategic growth initiatives continued to gain momentum and we improved the cost position of our business. We generated a substantial increase in cash from operating activities and our balance sheet is strong."

Jurek continued, "We are optimistic about our growth prospects in 2026 and our ability to deploy capital prudently to increase long-term value creation for our shareholders. I thank the global Gates team for their effort and diligence."

2026 Guidance

The Company is introducing full year financial guidance for 2026. Specifically, the company anticipates the following:

Core sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $775 million to $835 million

Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.52 to $1.68

Capital Expenditures of approximately $120 million

Free Cash Flow conversion exceeding 90%

Share-based metrics in the Company's guidance do not include the effect of any potential share repurchases.

Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures, including expected Core Sales Growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Share and Free Cash Flow conversion for 2026. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended (USD in millions, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025

December 28,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 28,

2024 Net sales $ 856.2

$ 829.4

$ 3,443.2

$ 3,408.2 Cost of sales 530.9

494.1

2,071.5

2,049.7 Gross profit 325.3

335.3

1,371.7

1,358.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 209.5

226.6

876.1

876.5 Transaction-related expenses -

1.2

0.5

3.3 Asset impairments 2.3

-

3.5

- Restructuring expenses 5.2

1.5

26.3

6.5 Other operating (income) expenses -

(0.1)

-

- Operating income from continuing operations 108.3

106.1

465.3

472.2 Interest expense 32.6

34.1

125.9

155.8 Loss on deconsolidation of Russian subsidiary -

(0.1)

-

12.7 Other (income) expense 4.3

(15.8)

(0.8)

(24.3) Income from continuing operations before taxes 71.4

87.8

340.2

328.0 Income tax expense 15.0

46.7

63.1

107.5 Net income from continuing operations 56.4

41.1

277.1

220.5 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations 0.1

0.1

0.8

0.6 Net income 56.3

41.0

276.3

219.9 Less: non-controlling interests 5.0

4.5

24.9

25.0 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 51.3

$ 36.5

$ 251.4

$ 194.9















Earnings per share













Basic













Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.20

$ 0.14

$ 0.98

$ 0.75 Earnings per share from discontinued operations -

-

-

- Earnings per share $ 0.20

$ 0.14

$ 0.98

$ 0.75















Diluted













Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.20

$ 0.14

$ 0.96

$ 0.74 Earnings per share from discontinued operations -

-

-

- Earnings per share $ 0.20

$ 0.14

$ 0.96

$ 0.74

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

( USD in millions, except share numbers and per share amounts) As of December 31, 2025

As of December 28, 2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 812.1

$ 682.0 Trade accounts receivable, net 744.2

722.7 Inventories 700.0

676.0 Taxes receivable 43.4

28.6 Prepaid expenses and other assets 181.8

196.7 Total current assets 2,481.5

2,306.0 Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment, net 609.0

579.5 Goodwill 2,035.2

1,908.9 Pension surplus 7.6

5.7 Intangible assets, net 1,192.4

1,248.6 Right-of-use assets 137.1

139.4 Taxes receivable 5.4

20.7 Deferred income taxes 640.0

553.5 Other non-current assets 43.2

24.0 Total assets $ 7,151.4

$ 6,786.3 Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Debt, current portion $ 36.2

$ 39.1 Trade accounts payable 433.7

408.2 Taxes payable 27.0

22.9 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 238.5

251.3 Total current liabilities 735.4

721.5 Non-current liabilities





Debt, less current portion 2,196.3

2,311.5 Post-retirement benefit obligations 68.8

78.0 Lease liabilities 124.5

127.3 Taxes payable 62.1

82.2 Deferred income taxes 49.3

56.8 Other non-current liabilities 225.8

68.7 Total liabilities 3,462.2

3,446.0 Shareholders' equity





-Shares, par value of $0.01 each - authorized shares: 3,000,000,000; outstanding shares:

253,543,540 (December 28, 2024: authorized shares: 3,000,000,000; outstanding shares:

255,203,987) 2.6

2.6 -Additional paid-in capital 2,633.3

2,618.6 -Accumulated other comprehensive loss (917.1)

(1,077.2) -Treasury shares (37.5)

- -Retained earnings 1,652.7

1,479.6 Total shareholders' equity 3,334.0

3,023.6 Non-controlling interests 355.2

316.7 Total equity 3,689.2

3,340.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,151.4

$ 6,786.3

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended (USD in millions) December 31,

2025

December 28,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 276.3

$ 219.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 213.8

216.9 Foreign exchange and other non-cash financing income (25.2)

(44.2) Share-based compensation expense 27.2

28.8 Decrease in post-employment benefit obligations, net (17.4)

(9.0) Deferred income taxes (26.0)

(12.1) Asset impairments 3.5

- Loss on deconsolidation of Russian Subsidiary -

12.7 Disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.3

(7.3) Other operating activities 4.3

(0.1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





-Accounts receivable 18.4

8.4 -Inventories 14.3

(64.0) -Accounts payable 4.3

(27.6) -Prepaid expenses and other assets 29.7

37.3 -Taxes payable (18.6)

(0.9) -Other liabilities (26.8)

20.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 478.1

379.6 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (73.2)

(83.1) Purchases of intangible assets (40.7)

(23.6) Purchases of investments -

(11.3) Proceeds from sale of investments -

5.0 Cash paid under corporate-owned life insurance policies (11.5)

(5.4) Cash received under corporate-owned life insurance policies 4.9

14.5 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 2.3

12.0 Cash deconsolidated from previously controlled subsidiary -

(12.5) Other investing activities (0.8)

- Net cash used in investing activities (119.0)

(104.4) Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of shares 10.4

14.9 Repurchase of shares (119.3)

(176.1) Proceeds from long-term debt -

1,840.0 Payments of long-term debt (123.4)

(1,948.4) Debt issuance costs paid -

(21.6) Employee taxes paid from shares withheld (21.0)

(4.7) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6.5)

(13.0) Other financing activities 8.7

22.2 Net cash used in financing activities (251.1)

(286.7) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 22.2

(27.7) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 130.2

(39.2) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 684.8

724.0 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 815.0

$ 684.8 Supplemental schedule of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 120.7

$ 132.6 Income taxes paid $ 111.5

$ 122.3 Accrued capital expenditures $ 3.0

$ 1.2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as its key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as our measure of segment profitability to assess the performance of our businesses, and it is used for consolidated Gates as well because we believe it is important to consider our total profitability on a basis that is consistent with that of our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of net sales for that period.

Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income attributable to shareholders before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Beginning with the three months ended June 29, 2024, we revised our definition of Adjusted Net Income to adjust for discrete tax items, which are significant, unusual or infrequently occurring tax items. We have revised the prior period amounts to conform to our current period presentation.

Management uses Adjusted Gross Profit as an additional measure of operating performance. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP measure that represents gross profit before certain items that impact the comparability of our results, such as restructuring costs and inventory adjustments, specific to the remeasurement of certain inventories on a Last-in-First-out ("LIFO") basis. Adjusted Gross Profit margin is Adjusted Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of sales. We use adjusted Gross Profit and adjusted Gross Profit margin because it provides insight into the underlying profitability of our core operations by excluding items that are not indicative of ongoing business performance.

Core sales is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the impacts of movements in average currency exchange rates and the first-year impacts of acquisitions and disposals, when applicable. Core sales growth is the change in core sales expressed as a percentage of prior period net sales. We present core sales growth because it allows for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency gains or losses, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition or disposal.

Management uses Free Cash Flow to measure cash generation. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure that represents net cash provided by operations less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow Conversion is a measure of Free Cash Flow expressed as a percentage of Adjusted Net Income. We use this metric as a measure of the success of our business in converting Adjusted Net Income into cash.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year Ended (USD in millions) December 31,

2025

December 28,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 28,

2024 Net income from continuing operations before taxes $ 56.4

$ 41.1

$ 277.1

$ 220.5 Adjusted for:













Income tax expense 15.0

46.7

63.1

107.5 Interest expense 32.6

34.1

125.9

155.8 Loss on deconsolidation of Russian subsidiary (1) -

(0.1)

-

12.7 Depreciation and amortization 54.7

54.1

213.8

216.9 Transaction-related expenses (2) -

1.2

0.5

3.3 Asset impairments 2.3

-

3.5

- Restructuring expenses (3) 5.2

1.5

26.3

6.5 Share-based compensation expense 4.8

8.6

27.2

28.8 Inventory adjustments (4) (included in cost of

sales) 10.0

0.6

15.6

22.3 Restructuring related expenses (included in cost

of sales) 2.4

0.9

6.9

1.8 Restructuring related expenses (included in

SG&A) 3.1

1.4

11.4

2.9 Other expenses (income), excluding foreign

currency transaction gain or loss and insurance

recoveries (4) 1.3

(9.3)

4.0

(17.8) Credit gain related to customer bankruptcy

(included in SG&A) (5) -

-

-

(0.1) Cybersecurity incident expenses (6) -

-

(5.2)

- Other items not directly related to current

operations (7) -

(0.1)

-

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 187.8

$ 180.7

$ 770.1

$ 761.1















Net Sales $ 856.2

$ 829.4

$ 3,443.2

$ 3,408.2 Net income from continuing operations margin 6.6 %

5.0 %

8.0 %

6.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.9 %

21.8 %

22.4 %

22.3 %















Total principal amount of debt







$ 2,240.1

$ 2,363.5 Less: Cash and cash equivalents







(812.1)

(682.0) Net Debt







$ 1,428.0

$ 1,681.5















Net Leverage







1.9 x

2.2 x

(1) In July 2022, Gates suspended our operations in Russia. As of September 28, 2024, we deconsolidated the Russian subsidiary upon loss of control and recognized a deconsolidation loss. (2) Transaction-related expenses relate primarily to advisory fees and other costs recognized in respect of major corporate transactions, including the acquisition of businesses, and equity and debt transactions. (3) Restructuring expenses represent items qualifying for recognition as such under U.S. GAAP and include costs related to the closure of lines of business, facility closures and consolidations, fundamental organizational rationalizations and non-recurring employee severance related to such actions. (4) Inventory adjustments include the reversal of the adjustment to remeasure certain inventories on a Last-in-First-out ("LIFO") basis. (5) On January 31, 2023, one of our customers filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. In connection with the bankruptcy proceedings, we preliminarily evaluated our potential risk and exposure relating to our outstanding pre-petition accounts receivable balance from the customer and recorded the pre-tax charge to reflect our estimated recovery. We continue to monitor the circumstances surrounding the bankruptcy and adjust our estimate if necessary. (6) In July 2025, we received insurance recoveries related to a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident that occurred in February 2023 for which we previously excluded $5.2 million of expenses from Adjusted Net Income. (7) Other items not directly related to current operations include other charges.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year Ended (USD in millions, except share numbers and per share amounts) December 31,

2025

December 28,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 28,

2024 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 51.3

$ 36.5

$ 251.4

$ 194.9 Adjusted for:













Loss on disposal of discontinued operations 0.1

0.1

0.8

0.6 Loss on deconsolidation of Russian subsidiary (1) -

(0.1)

-

12.7 Amortization of intangible assets arising from

the 2014 acquisition of Gates 29.3

28.7

115.8

115.5 Transaction-related expenses (2) -

1.2

0.5

3.3 Asset impairments 2.3

-

3.5

- Restructuring expenses (3) 5.2

1.5

26.3

6.5 Restructuring related expenses (included in cost

of sales) 2.4

0.9

6.9

1.8 Restructuring related expenses (included in

SG&A) 3.1

1.4

11.4

2.9 Share-based compensation expense 4.8

8.6

27.2

28.8 Inventory adjustments (4) (included in cost of

sales) 10.0

0.6

15.6

22.3 Adjustments relating to post-retirement benefits -

(0.7)

1.3

(2.6) Financing and other FX related losses 4.1

(6.1)

12.4

(7.0) Credit (gain) loss related to customer bankruptcy

(included in SG&A) -

-

-

(0.1) Cybersecurity incident expenses (5) -

-

(5.2)

- Loss on extinguishment of debt (6) -

-

-

14.8 Discrete tax items (7) 1.7

31.7

(18.9)

23.4 Other adjustments (0.6)

(2.3)

(5.2)

(7.0) Estimated tax effect of the above adjustments (14.5)

(8.6)

(48.9)

(43.1) Adjusted Net Income $ 99.2

$ 93.4

$ 394.9

$ 367.7















Diluted weighted-average number of shares

outstanding 259,007,742

261,090,036

260,534,865

264,675,566 GAAP Net Income per diluted share $ 0.20

$ 0.14

$ 0.96

$ 0.74 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.38

$ 0.36

$ 1.52

$ 1.39

(1) In July 2022, Gates suspended our operations in Russia. As of September 28, 2024, we deconsolidated the Russian subsidiary upon loss of control and recognized a deconsolidation loss. (2) Transaction-related expenses related primarily to advisory fees and other costs recognized in respect of major corporate transactions, including the acquisition of businesses, and equity and debt transactions. (3) Restructuring expenses represent items qualifying for recognition as such under U.S. GAAP and included costs related to the closure of lines of business, facility closures and consolidations, fundamental organizational rationalizations and non-recurring employee severance related to such actions. (4) Inventory adjustments include the reversal of the adjustment to remeasure certain inventories on a Last-in-First-out ("LIFO") basis. (5) In July 2025, we received insurance recoveries related to a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident that occurred in February 2023 for which we previously excluded $5.2 million of expenses from Adjusted Net Income. (6) On June 4, 2024, Gates extinguished the 2021 Dollar Term Loans and the asset-backed credit facility in connection with our debt refinancing. As a result, we accelerated $14.8 million in deferred issuance costs during the year ended December 28, 2024. (7) Discrete tax items include changes in uncertain tax positions relating to prior years, changes in tax laws or rates, changes in valuation allowances, excess tax benefits on stock option exercises, and prior year adjustments in various foreign jurisdictions in which returns were filed.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (Unaudited)





Year Ended (USD in millions)

December 31,

2025

December 28,

2024

December 30,

2023 Net sales

$ 3,443.2

$ 3,408.2

$ 3,570.2 Cost of sales

2,071.5

2,049.7

2,211.3 Gross Profit

1,371.7

1,358.5

1,358.9 Inventory adjustments (1) (included in cost of sales)

15.6

22.3

7.4 Restructuring related expenses (included in cost of sales)

6.9

1.8

0.4 Adjusted Gross Profit

1,394.2

1,382.6

1,366.7













Gross Profit margin

39.8 %

39.9 %

38.1 % Adjusted Gross Profit margin

40.5 %

40.6 %

38.3 %

(1) Inventory adjustments include the reversal of the adjustment to remeasure certain inventories on a Last-in-First-out ("LIFO") basis.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reconciliation of Net Sales to Core Sales Growth (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2025 (USD in millions) Power

Transmission

Fluid Power

Total Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2025 $ 536.5

$ 319.7

$ 856.2 Impact on net sales of movements in currency rates (15.5)

(6.4)

(21.9) Core sales for the three months ended December 31, 2025 $ 521.0

$ 313.3

$ 834.3











Net sales for the three months ended December 28, 2024 520.0

309.4

829.4 Increase in net sales 16.5

10.3

26.8 Increase in net sales on a core basis (core sales) $ 1.0

$ 3.9

$ 4.9











Net sales increase 3.2 %

3.3 %

3.2 % Core sales increase 0.2 %

1.3 %

0.6 %



Year ended December 31, 2025 (USD in millions) Power

Transmission

Fluid Power

Total Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2025 $ 2,147.1

$ 1,296.1

$ 3,443.2 Impact on net sales of movements in currency rates (12.1)

1.9

(10.2) Core sales for the year ended December 31, 2025 $ 2,135.0

$ 1,298.0

$ 3,433.0











Net sales for the year ended December 28, 2024 2,108.1

1,300.1

3,408.2 Increase (decrease) in net sales $ 39.0

$ (4.0)

$ 35.0 Increase (decrease) in net sales on a core basis (core sales) $ 26.9

$ (2.1)

$ 24.8











Net sales increase (decrease) 1.9 %

(0.3 %)

1.0 % Core sales increase (decrease) 1.3 %

(0.2 %)

0.7 %

