PHOENIXDARTS Returns to Amusement Expo International 2026 for Seventh Consecutive Year, Unveiling Next-Generation Gaming Innovations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / PHOENIXDARTS, the global leader in electronic darts entertainment, will return to the Amusement Expo International 2026 (AMOA) trade show for its seventh consecutive year. The company will showcase cutting-edge gaming innovations and announce an extensive 2026 tournament schedule at Booth #1624 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 18-19, 2026.

This milestone marks PHOENIXDARTS' continued commitment to advancing the electronic darts industry. With the number-one market share worldwide and 2.7 million users across 31 countries, the company has established itself as a pioneer in modernizing dart entertainment for a new generation of players.

Attendees visiting Booth #1624, located behind Apple Industries next to AMI Entertainment, will experience hands-on demonstrations of both the VSS and VSX machines. The company's knowledgeable staff will provide comprehensive introductions to these state-of-the-art electronic dartboards, which seamlessly blend traditional gameplay with modern technology and app integration.

The booth will highlight several recent innovations that demonstrate PHOENIXDARTS' dedication to enhancing player experience. The all-new CHEERS Game, now available on both VSX and VSS machines, offers a multiplayer party experience featuring 12 random minigames. Designed for all ages and skill levels, this addition makes darts more accessible to families and casual players seeking social entertainment.

Technology updates include the expansion of Face Check-In to VSS machines. This facial recognition feature, previously exclusive to VSX models, allows players to login quickly without carrying online cards or using phone apps. Additionally, the Online Tournament system has been developed for VSX machines, joining the existing VSS capability and enabling players to compete remotely from any location.

Looking ahead to 2026, PHOENIXDARTS will launch The Champion for VSX, a ranking-based competition system that averages players' top games during event periods. This flexible format allows participants to compete on their own schedules, with the system automatically selecting their highest-rated games to determine leaderboard rankings. The company is also testing Virtual League, a revolutionary team competition system that enables remote league play, currently in development for the US market.

PHOENIXDARTS has demonstrated a strong commitment to building competitive darts communities through an ambitious tournament calendar. The company will host the Boot Hill Shootout Tournament from June 18-21 at Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, Kansas, featuring an estimated $15,000 in payouts across two levels of singles, doubles, and ladies events. This tournament is organized in partnership with the American Darters Association and sponsored by Boot Hill Casino & Resort, Monstah Clothing, and Monstah Live.

The Phoenixdarts Official League (POL) will host Season 1 Finals on May 14-17 and Season 2 Finals on September 17-18, both at Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas. League signups begin in May, with interested players encouraged to contact their local operator or email tournaments@phoenix-dart.com for details. The Phoenix Cup Las Vegas Tournament will take place September 18-20 at the same venue, with registration open to all qualified players. PHOENIXDARTS will also host the Toes in the Sand Tournament from October 29 through November 1 at The Island Resort in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and will participate in the NDA Team Dart Tournament from May 7-13 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Trade show attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #1624 to experience these innovations firsthand and learn more about upcoming tournaments and events. For the latest updates, schedules, and details, players and operators can follow PHOENIXDARTS USA on Facebook or visit the official website at phoenixdarts.com/us.

About PHOENIXDARTS

PHOENIXDARTS is the global leader in electronic darts entertainment, holding the number one market share worldwide. Celebrating its 21st anniversary in 2026, the company serves 2.7 million users across 31 countries, pioneering new paths for darts culture through innovative technology. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, PHOENIXDARTS continues to create opportunities for people worldwide to come together and enjoy darts.

