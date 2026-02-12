FTAI Aviation Ltd.: FTAI Aviation Announces Executive Appointments

David Moreno Appointed President,

Stacy Kuperus Appointed Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company" or "FTAI") today announced the following executive appointments, which are effective immediately.

David Moreno has been appointed to the new role of President. As President, Mr. Moreno will be responsible for steering the Company's strategic growth initiatives and managing the day-to-day performance of the business.

Stacy Kuperus has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ms. Kuperus will be focused on overseeing the Company's global aviation operations and driving performance and operational excellence across the Company's engine maintenance facilities.

"David and Stacy have been exceptional leaders at FTAI and I am pleased to announce these appointments," said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO. "David has been an important member of the team since FTAI's inception, playing a key role in the evolution of our business from a leasing platform to the leading global engine maintenance provider we are today. Stacy has led our efforts across operations and deal execution, with her role evolving into the management of our engine maintenance processes across our global footprint. As we continue to scale and innovate our business, their continued leadership will be critical to our success."

About David Moreno

Mr. Moreno is the President of FTAI. From 2021 to 2026, Mr. Moreno served as Chief Operating Officer where he was responsible for the Company's growth initiatives, strategic acquisitions and partnerships. From 2013 to 2021, Mr. Moreno held various roles within Fortress Investment Group focused on aviation investments. Mr. Moreno holds a B.A. in Business Administration and an M.S. in Accounting from Babson College.

About Stacy Kuperus

Ms. Kuperus is the Chief Operating Officer of FTAI. From 2021 to 2026, Ms. Kuperus served as Chief Portfolio Officer where she was responsible for business operations and deal execution across the various portfolios of owned assets. From 2014 to 2021, Ms. Kuperus held various roles within Fortress Investment Group primarily focused on developing the operational and organizational structure to support FTAI's portfolio growth. Ms. Kuperus holds a B.S. in Accounting from Nyack College.

About FTAI



FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world's most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Media:

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449