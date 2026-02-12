Anzeige
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tartisan Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN; FSE: 8TA; OTCQX: TTSRF), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tartisan Nickel Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TTSRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mark Appleby CEO of Tartisan Nickel states; "Graduating to the OTCQX Market is a milestone for Tartisan Nickel Corp. The OTCQX Market strengthens our presence with our U.S investors and broadens access to a wider investor base. Tartisan as a critical minerals exploration and development company continues to advance our high-grade Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Northwestern Ontario towards a potential prefesability study in 2026. The OTCQX Market enhances our visibility at a time when 'North American Critical Minerals' have become a matter of national strength and security. We believe the OTCQX Market will contribute to creating long-term shareholder value."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora Mining District, Ontario, Canada. The Kenbridge Nickel Deposit has a Mineral Resource Estimate with a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 7.5 Mt of 0.58% nickel, 0.32% copper for a total of 95 Mlb of contained nickel, along with an additional 0.985 Mt at 1% Ni and 0.62% Cu (22 Mlb contained Ni) of inferred resource along with a contained resource estimate of 53 Mlb of copper (Sedar: June 1, 2021). All terms are defined under Canadian regulatory and disclosure standards, which differ in certain respects from U.S. disclosure standards regarding mineral exploration. The Kenbridge Project has a 622m deep, 3 compartment shaft. Mineralization is open at depth, down plunge and along strike. Additional Tartisan assets include; the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project, Sault Ste Marie, Ontario and the Turtle Pond Night Danger Glatz Project (Ni-Cu) Dryden Ontario.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


