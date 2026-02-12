Apollo Silver Corp.: Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that Tom Peregoodoff has been nominated for election to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting on March 27, 2026 and, if elected, the Board intends to appoint Mr. Peregoodoff as Executive Chair.

Mr. Peregoodoff brings more than 30 years of experience in the natural resources sector, including senior leadership roles in corporate development, capital markets, and project advancement. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Silver and was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., where he oversaw the advancement of the Chidliak diamond project in Nunavut prior to its acquisition by De Beers Canada. Mr. Peregoodoff has also held executive and board roles with a number of publicly listed mining companies, including 18 years with global mining company BHP, and brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, financings, mergers and acquisitions, and governance across the exploration and development lifecycle.

Following the annual general meeting of shareholders, Andrew Bowering, founder and a significant shareholder of the Company, will step down as Chair and continue as a Director, remaining actively engaged at the Board level.

Mr. Bowering commented, "I am very pleased to see Tom return to an executive leadership role at Apollo Silver. His deep understanding of the Company, combined with his experience in building and leading mining companies, makes him exceptionally well suited to serve as Executive Chair. With a strong Board and management team in place, I look forward to continuing to support Apollo Silver as a Director and significant shareholder, as the Company moves into its next phase of development."

Mr. Peregoodoff stated, "I am honoured to return to an executive leadership role with Apollo Silver at such an important stage in the Company's evolution. I would also like to thank Andy for his leadership and vision as founder, which have been instrumental in establishing Apollo Silver's asset base and positioning the Company for continued advancement. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to advance the Calico and Cinco de Mayo projects and support the disciplined execution of Apollo Silver's strategy."

Concurrent with Thomas Peregoodoff's appointment as Executive Chair, Steven Thomas, the Company's current Audit Committee Chair, will assume the role of Lead Independent Director, providing independent leadership to the Board and acting as a key liaison between the independent directors and management.

ABOUT APOLLO SILVER CORP.

Apollo Silver is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits - recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated election of the proposed nominee to the Company's Board, the intended appointment of an Executive Chair, the expected impact of leadership changes on the Company's governance and strategic execution, and the advancement and development of the Company's projects, including the Calico Project and the Cinco de Mayo Project. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of silver, gold and barite; the demand for silver, gold and barite; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.