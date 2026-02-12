N2OFF Inc.: MitoCareX Bio Reports Successful Results in Vitro: MITOLINE-Powered Small Molecules Show Anti-Inflammatory Potential for Metabolic Syndrome-Related Diseases

MITOLINE Algorithm Powers Development of First-in-Class Small Molecules Targeting a Mitochondrial Carrier for Inflammatory Metabolic Diseases - A Market Projected to Exceed $120 billion by 2030

Neve Yarak, Israel, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) ("N2OFF" and the "Company"), a drug discovery company that is also investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, recently announced that MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX Bio"), a specialty biotechnology company developing small-molecule drugs that target human mitochondrial carriers, its wholly- owned subsidiary, has shown preliminary in vitro data demonstrating inhibition of pro-inflammatory responses in human immune cells using its proprietary discovery platform.

Using MITOLINE-derived models, MitoCareX has assembled a focused library of small-molecule candidates that is now being evaluated in a suite of proprietary in-vitro assays designed to capture mitochondrial function, inflammatory signalling, and metabolic readouts. The newly reported in vitro data show that selected candidates reduce key inflammatory markers in human immune cells, providing MitoCareX Bio with an initial line of evidence that mitochondrial carrier modulation can deliver anti-inflammatory benefit in human-relevant systems. These results support further in vivo validation and lead optimization across multiple inflammatory metabolic disease indications including diseases related to the metabolic syndrome.

Inflammatory and inflammatory metabolic diseases represent one of the fastest-growing therapeutic areas in global pharma, with anti-inflammatory drugs expected to grow from approximately $122 billion in 2024 to nearly $275 billion by 2034 (CAGR ~8.4%). Within this landscape, small-molecule immunomodulators alone are projected to expand from around $188 billion in 2025 to more than $350 billion by 2035 (CAGR ~6.5%), underscoring strong and sustained demand for oral, targeted anti-inflammatory therapies. Metabolic disorder therapeutics, which include key inflammatory metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related syndromes, are estimated around $77 billion in 2024 and forecast to surpass $120 billion by 2030

MitoCareX's cutting-edge MITOLINE algorithm overcomes a critical bottleneck in mitochondrial drug discovery: the lack of solved 3D structures for most human mitochondrial carriers. MITOLINE applies advanced sequence based analyses to enable reliable 3D comparative models of mitochondrial carrier proteins, allowing MitoCareX to characterize substrate translocation binding sites for its virtual screening campaigns. This platform supports rapid identification of novel small-molecule scaffolds that engage mitochondrial carriers implicated in oncology, autoimmune, and metabolic-inflammatory diseases.

MitoCareX Bio plans to advance its most promising mitochondrial-targeted anti-inflammatory candidates toward pre-clinical studies, while continuing to broaden the MITOLINE-powered discovery engine across additional mitochondrial carrier targets.



N2OFF owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company engaged in targeting cancer therapeutics and other diseases through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, N2OFF adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

N2OFF also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatment technologies designed to reduce pathogen contamination in fruits and vegetables.

