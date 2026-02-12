Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Appoints Chris Chapman as Chief Commercial Officer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica") (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing and selling medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced the appointment of Chris Chapman as its Chief Commercial Officer.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Chris Chapman to the Verrica team as our new Chief Commercial Officer," said Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Chris has an extraordinary track record of successfully commercializing several products in dermatology and other specialties, and has had success in building and leading commercial organizations in dynamic and competitive markets. I am confident that Chris' commercial acumen will broaden access to YCANTH for molluscum patients and bring critical insights to our global Phase 3 program for common warts as well as the development of VP-315, our novel oncolytic peptide for basal cell carcinoma."

"I am excited to join Verrica at a time when YCANTH is becoming the new standard of care for the millions of children impacted by molluscum contagiosum," said Mr. Chapman. "YCANTH represents a rare product opportunity based not only on its growth potential in molluscum, but also as a potential future treatment for common warts, an indication impacting millions of additional patients for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. I am also excited by the opportunity for Verrica's other pipeline candidate, VP-315, which has the potential to become a best-in-class non-surgical immunotherapeutic option for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma. I relish the opportunity to lead and grow the U.S. commercial organization, while supporting Verrica's global expansion goals for YCANTH."

Mr. Chapman brings over 25 years of commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry to Verrica. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Dermavant Sciences, where he played an instrumental role in launching VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1%, approved for adult plaque psoriasis in June 2022 and atopic dermatitis in December 2024. He was also a key leader in integrating the Dermavant commercial organization with Organon after its acquisition of Dermavant in October 2024.

Prior to his roles with Dermavant and Organon, Mr. Chapman served as Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Prescription Business for Galderma, where he led the U.S. Prescription Business. Prior to Galderma, Chris spent 20 years in commercial roles at Pfizer, where he led the U.S. Pharmaceutical Contracting and Pricing Organization.

Mr. Chapman received a Bachelor of Science degree from Towson University.

About YCANTH- (VP-102)

YCANTH is a proprietary drug-device combination product that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration for the treatment of molluscum. YCANTH is the first and only healthcare professional-administered product approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum - a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children. Approval of YCANTH was based upon the positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials in approximately 500 patients which demonstrated that YCANTH was a safe and effective therapeutic for the treatment of molluscum. Approximately 250 million lives are eligible to receive YCANTH covered by insurance. Commercially insured patients pay just $25 per YCANTH treatment visit, for up to two applicators. Other uninsured patients may be eligible to receive YCANTH at a reduced cost if certain eligibility requirements are met for patient assistance. Please visit YCANTHPro.com for additional information.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica's product YCANTH (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements about the commercialization of YCANTH, including broadened access for molluscum patients, and the clinical development and benefits of Verrica's product candidates, including YCANTH (VP-102) and VP-315. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Verrica's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other filings Verrica makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John Kirby

Interim Chief Financial Officer

jkirby@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com