Oxford International and Whitecliffe University of Applied Sciences (Berlin International) join forces to expand study opportunities in Berlin

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford International announces a new partnership with Whitecliffe University of Applied Sciences (currently Berlin International University of Applied Sciences), in Berlin, supporting its international growth and expanding English-taught study opportunities in one of Europe's most in-demand student cities.

The collaboration will see Oxford International support Whitecliffe University of Applied Sciences (Berlin International)'s growth by providing international market development services across student recruitment, overseas marketing, admissions, compliance, enrolment, and student support.

Beginning in October 2026, international students will be able to study across nine undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in architecture, design, and business. All the programmes will be taught entirely in English, with small class sizes, strong industry links, and a clear pathway from study to work in Germany.

Feroz Ali, Managing Director at Whitecliffe University of Applied Sciences (Berlin International), commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Oxford International as we expand our international reach. We already support learners from 93 countries, with international students making up 70% of our population. Together, we will welcome an even more diverse cohort of students to Berlin, offering them an internationally focused education with clear pathways from study to work."

Lil Bremermann-Richard, CEO of Oxford International, said: "Partnering with Whitecliffe University of Applied Sciences (Berlin International) marks an important step in Oxford International's global expansion. Berlin is an increasingly attractive destination for international students, and this collaboration reflects our ambition to support institutions and students in dynamic, future-facing markets."

Oxford International works numerous academic partners globally supporting almost 80,000 students each year. Its global recruitment teams are based in more than 50 international source markets, providing academic partners with local insight and ongoing strategic guidance.

About Oxford International

Oxford International is a trusted educational partner with over 30 years of heritage providing higher education programmes and direct entry recruitment to academic partners, vocational programmes, English language courses and testing across the UK, USA, Canada and Australia and cross-borders online.

About Whitecliffe University of Applied Sciences (Berlin International)

Whitecliffe University of Applied Sciences is part of a global network of cooperating universities and higher education institutions. The university is currently undergoing a name change from Berlin International University of Applied Sciences. This change is subject to official approval and formal verification.

