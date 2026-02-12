Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A4224U | ISIN: US34631F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.02.26 | 15:50
34,010 US-Dollar
+3,41 % +1,120
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORGENT POWER SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORGENT POWER SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Forgent Power Solutions, Post IPO, to Ring Opening Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 12th

  • Markets are higher after mixed reactions to yesterday's hotter than expected Jobs Report as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs.
  • Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) is celebrating its early February IPO this morning with shares having jumped 22% since trading began.
  • Veradermics (NYSE: MANE) CEO Dr. Reid Waldman will join NYSE Live to discuss company shares popping more than 150% since pricing its IPO last week.
  • The NYSE announced the launch of the NYSE Texas Advisory Board, developed to support its mission of offering public companies a listing and trading venue centered within the Southwestern U.S.

Opening Bell
Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell
Veradermics (NYSE: MANE) celebrates its recent IPO

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Brazilian bank AGI debuted for trade on Wednesday

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903028/NYSE_Market_Update_Feb_12.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903027/NYSE_Agi_Opening_Bell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5796127/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-forgent-power-solutions-post-ipo-to-ring-opening-bell-302686487.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
