Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
12.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
DATAMARK Inc: DATAMARK Welcomes Erick Carcamo as Vice President of Global Facility & Project Management Operations

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / DATAMARK, Inc., a global Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing provider, announces the appointment of Erick Carcamo as Vice President of Global Facility & Project Management Operations. With more than 30 years of leadership experience in the BPO industry, Erick brings extensive expertise in global site strategy, facilities management, and enterprise project management to the organization.

In his new role, Erick will lead DATAMARK's global site strategy, facilities operations, and project management initiatives. His focus will be on enabling expansion through thoughtful site planning and strong project management governance, ensuring that facilities, infrastructure, and delivery environments support both near-term client needs and long-term growth objectives.

Prior to joining DATAMARK, Erick served as Vice President of Operations at Conifer, where he oversaw offshore operations and aligned onshore and offshore leadership for performance and delivery. Before that, he spent seven years as Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President of Operations at Teleperformance, formerly Majorel, leading multi-country operations across the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Kenya.

Throughout his career, Erick has demonstrated a strong track record of scaling operations and driving revenue growth. At Majorel, he grew the Philippines workforce from 780 to 8,500 employees while expanding into new markets across Asia and Africa, ultimately building a regional team of nearly 20,000 employees. He also increased annual revenues from $21 million to $230 million over five consecutive years across five countries.

Earlier in his career, Erick held progressive leadership roles at Sykes, Zenta, and RMH. He began his career at Reese Teleservices in 1995, advancing from a front-line role into management.

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing company with headquarters in El Paso, Texas. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centers located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including omnichannel, multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, loyalty program management, and finance and accounting outsourcing.

Interested in learning more about DATAMARK, its Contact Center, and BPO Solutions, or career opportunities? Visit DATAMARK.net

ABOUT DATAMARK
DATAMARK, Inc., is a leading global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. DATAMARK serves Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and government agencies from delivery centers in the U.S., Mexico, and India.

Contact Information

Anna Savchenkova
Marketing Manager
Anna.Savchenkova@datamark.net

SOURCE: DATAMARK Inc.



