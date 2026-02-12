ZetrOZ Systems Brings Wearable Ultrasound Technology to Pro Baseball's Spring Training

Sustained acoustic medicine (sam) helps players recover more quickly from workouts and injuries, such as the UCL tears, hamstring pulls, and oblique strains that are becoming more common in baseball.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / As pitchers and catchers report next week to baseball's spring training camps, ZetrOZ Systems will also be there, meeting with teams to present its sustained acoustic medicine (sam) technology. The company's sam wearable ultrasound device is proven effective in helping athletes recover from workouts, avoid health issues and recover more quickly from common soft-tissue injuries.

ZetrOZ Systems has previously worked with the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society to educate teams about how the device can assist in treating the most common baseball injuries: rotator cuff tears, UCL injuries, labral tears, hamstring and ankle sprains and tendonitis.

Those injuries are a growing problem in Major League Baseball. A 2024 MLB study found that major and minor league UCL surgeries have "increased substantially" since 2021. The report highlighted 41 UCL surgeries for major league players and 240 surgeries for minor league players in 2024.

Baseball injuries also occur more frequently during training camp and early in the season. The Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine's 2019 study found that about 40% of hamstring injuries in baseball occur in April and May. The Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery's 2021 report established that UCL injuries in baseball also peaked in the spring.

"Spring training is the time when baseball players prepare for the long road of the regular season, and it's also when they may be most vulnerable to injury," said Dr. George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine. "Our sam wearable ultrasound technology provides athletes with a clinically proven way to accelerate recovery and optimize performance. We're hopeful that by meeting with teams this spring, we can help them keep their players healthy all the way to the World Series."

The sam long-duration ultrasound device works by generating warmth deep into soft tissue, increasing blood flow and delivery of oxygenated hemoglobin at the site. That removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, which reduces pain and inflammation, improves function and range of motion, and shortens recovery time after workouts or injuries.

The effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam device has been documented in more than 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and more than 40 peer-reviewed journal articles. The sam device is also the only wearable ultrasound unit with FDA clearance for daily home use, which allows it to fit seamlessly into an athlete's routine. Players can use the portable device while traveling or relaxing, making therapy and rehabilitation more manageable.

The sam device from ZetrOZ Systems helps both professional athletes and everyday people return to sports and daily activities without invasive treatments or potentially addictive pain medication. For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam wearable ultrasound device, visit www.zetroz.com or www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Media Contact

Catherine Hoblin

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zetroz-systems-brings-wearable-ultrasound-technology-to-pro-baseballs-1136024