Villa Homes: Villa Delivers First Homes to Acacia Village, Marking a Milestone for Offsite Homebuilding

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Villa, a California-based innovator in scalable offsite homebuilding, has installed the first phase of homes to Acacia Village, a new 25-home neighborhood in Santa Rosa's Rincon Valley. When complete, Acacia Village will stand as the region's first single-family "pocket neighborhood" built with offsite construction. A site that sat empty in early December is now on track to welcome its first residents soon, a transformation made possible by the speed of offsite construction.

Acacia Village is the first of several planned Neighborhoods by Villa, a new generation of infill communities designed to deliver high-quality, design-forward homes at scale. Villa's offsite construction process minimizes neighborhood disruption and shortens build timelines.

"With Acacia Village, we aim to show that offsite construction is a viable solution for infill housing, even in hard-to-build, high-cost areas like Northern California," said Sean Roberts, CEO of Villa. "Each home reflects our belief that speed and precision can go hand in hand with craftsmanship and character. These homes demonstrate how modern offsite construction can be applied to single-family living without compromising aesthetics, quality, durability, or long-term value."

Acacia Village will feature 25 Craftsman-style single-family homes with three- and four-bedroom floorplans, one- and two-story layouts, and private garages. All of the homes are built with energy efficiency in mind and are ENERGY STAR certified. Priced from the mid-$700,000s, the homes pair timeless architecture with contemporary functionality and shared green spaces inspired by the Sonoma landscape.

Acacia Village is located in Rincon Valley, one of Santa Rosa's most sought-after neighborhoods, offering proximity to top-rated schools, local parks, and scenic trails in Annadel State Park and Spring Lake. The area is served by the Rincon Valley Union School District, which has been celebrated for its high-performing elementary and middle schools. With convenient access to shopping, dining, and Highway 12, Rincon Valley strikes the perfect balance between tranquil residential life and connectivity to the rest of Sonoma County.

About Villa

Villa is a next-generation homebuilding platform that applies modern offsite construction methods and technology to efficiently build much-needed housing. Villa's mission is to be the easiest, fastest, and most cost-efficient way to build high-quality homes. By partnering with a wide network of offsite housing manufacturers that build home products to Villa's designs and specifications, Villa acts as a technology-powered demand aggregation and fulfillment platform.

From discovery and feasibility to permitting, installation, project management, and post-completion service, Villa offers a seamless, end-to-end customer experience. Villa also operates as a merchant homebuilder and principal developer with capital partners. For more about Villa, please visit http://villahomes.com/.

