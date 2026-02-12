Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings SBX Vape is the First 25K-Puff Vape Legal to Sell in California

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today reported that the State of California has given Unflavored Tobacco List ("UTL") approval to Charlie's Virginia Tobacco 25K-puff SBX product, thus making SBX the first (and only) 25K-puff vape legal to sell in California.

In 2020, State of California banned flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers in California. On January 1, 2025, Assembly Bill 3218 amended the flavor ban and established the Unflavored Tobacco List ("UTL"), a list of covered tobacco products that are permissibly unflavored under the law. Only products appearing on the UTL are legal to sell in the State of California. Products not appearing on the UTL, and found to be for sale in the State of California, are subject to seizure; further, the Attorney General, the California Department of Public Health, and state and local law enforcement agencies are authorized to seek civil penalties against retailers of products not appearing on the UTL.

"It is difficult to quantify the total market opportunity for SBX Virginia Tobacco in California," commented Ryan Stump, Charlie's co-founder and COO, "That said, we know for certain that all California smoke shops, gas stations, and c-stores can -- and should - carry Charlie's market leading 25K-puff device. Indeed, SBX is the only modern, high puff-count disposable vape that is legal to sell in the state of California."

"Today's UTL approval announcement further demonstrates Charlie's commitment to full regulatory compliance," explained Henry Sicignano, Charlie's President. "For responsible retailers who are committed to compliance, youth-access prevention, and great-tasting products that adult consumers actually prefer... SBX is the obvious choice."

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com , CharliesChalkDust.com , enjoypachamama.com , and Pacha.co .

