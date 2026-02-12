Honeycomb Launches in Oregon, Delivering Precision Underwriting with Stable And Scalable Coverage to a Constrained Market

The digital MGA expands into its 21st state, enabling agents to place well-managed properties of any age with fast, property-level pricing and consistent underwriting

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Honeycomb Insurance, the digital MGA specializing in tailored property and casualty coverage for landlords and condominium associations, announced today that it has begun writing policies in Oregon. The launch marks Honeycomb's 21st active state and continues the company's national expansion into markets where coverage options have become more limited.

Oregon has become one of the most challenging states for agents placing coverage for well-maintained condominium, apartment buildings, and SFRs in recent years, as several carriers have pulled back or reduced their appetite, creating tightened underwriting standards and rigid eligibility rules. This has left many responsible landlords and property owners with limited or unstable options, especially for older properties with legacy infrastructure. These challenges are especially acute across the Portland-Eugene I-5 corridor, where demand for comprehensive, consistent coverage continues to outpace available capacity.

Honeycomb enters Oregon as a differentiated alternative to traditional carriers. Through fast, streamlined quoting and underwriting, and pricing tailored at the individual property level, Honeycomb enables agents to confidently place well-managed properties regardless of building age or other commonly restrictive factors. The result is greater consistency, long-term stability, and a much-needed new option for Oregon landlords and property owners.

In addition to rapid quoting for individual properties, agents in Oregon and other states supported by Honeycomb can submit full schedules or entire portfolios using only a physical address to receive an initial eligibility indication. This allows agents to quickly assess appetite, focus their time on submissions most likely to receive a competitive quote, and move efficiently toward binding.

"Oregon has long been a target market for us because agents need more reliable and scalable insurance partners," said Itai Ben-Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "Our platform allows us to underwrite each property individually with ease, speed and precision, at scale, even in complex environments with older buildings. Our goal is to provide consistent, long-term coverage that brokers and property owners can rely on."

Honeycomb now insures over $90 billion in real estate value across 21 states, with further expansion planned this year, enabling consistent renewal pricing with minimal average annual premium increases. The company has scaled significantly annually for four consecutive years while keeping underwriting discipline at the core of its strategy.

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital MGA specializing in tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Built by insurance and real estate veterans, the company leverages proprietary technology to deliver custom underwriting and competitive pricing for properties often overlooked by traditional carriers. Honeycomb's platform eliminates the need for physical inspections and supports admitted and non-admitted products across 20+ states. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the U.S. and Israel, Honeycomb manages over $90 billion in insured assets.

