PuK Gaming Promotes Scotty Tidwell from CMO to Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / PuK Gaming, a leading mobile gaming accessories company, today announced a pivotal leadership transition as part of its continued growth and innovation strategy.

PuK Gaming, founded by gaming industry visionary Simon Burgess - the same mind behind SCUF Gaming - has promoted Scotty Tidwell from Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With over 16 years of executive leadership experience spanning gaming, esports, and direct-to-consumer product businesses, Tidwell is well-equipped for this role.

Simon Burgess will transition from Founder & CEO to Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, focusing exclusively on research and development and leading efforts to bring the next wave of innovative mobile gaming products to market. Burgess has been living with trigeminal neuralgia (also known as suicide disease), a chronic neurological condition that can prevent him from being hands-on at times. By stepping away from the CEO role, Burgess ensures the business receives the consistent, focused leadership it needs to continue scaling, while he dedicates his energy to innovation and product development. Burgess's vision - including his groundbreaking magnetic thumbstick technology - has been the driving force behind PuK Gaming's rapid growth and industry-first product portfolio.

"The next chapter for PuK Gaming is about innovation at its core. By stepping back from the day-to-day operations and focusing my energy on R&D, I can continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in mobile gaming - and I couldn't be leaving the company in better hands than Scotty's."

- Simon Burgess, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, PuK Gaming

"I'm honored to take on this role and lead PuK Gaming into its next phase of growth. Simon built something truly special here - a company at the intersection of technology, gaming, and innovation. My focus will be on scaling our brand, deepening our partnerships, and ensuring PuK Gaming remains at the forefront of the mobile gaming accessories market."

- Scotty Tidwell, CEO, PuK Gaming

"Scotty and I have worked together since 2011, starting at SCUF Gaming, and I've seen firsthand his ability to scale brands and lead teams through rapid growth. I'm excited to continue working alongside him as we execute on PuK Gaming's vision and bring our products to gamers around the world."

- Dylan Burgess, Co-Founder & COO, PuK Gaming

The leadership change comes at a pivotal moment for PuK Gaming. The company has grown from an early-stage presence on Amazon to earning Amazon's Choice badges on certain products, while expanding into new marketplaces and achieving 1,300% year-over-year growth in January alone, based on internal company sales data.

Throughout his career, Tidwell has led companies through high-growth phases, including scaling SCUF Gaming from a startup to a global leader in gaming peripherals, serving as CEO of Avyd, a gaming and media company, Chief Community Officer at G FUEL Energy, and Executive Vice President at Enthusiast Gaming, a publicly traded esports and gaming media company. His track record of scaling brands and launching products into major retail channels positions him to drive PuK Gaming's continued expansion across retail, e-commerce, and international markets.

