EVE Energy says a 200 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage project in China has entered operation, which it describes as the world's first utility-scale deployment of 628 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells.From ESS News Building on its success in mass-producing large-capacity battery cells, China's EVE Energy has reached a new industry milestone. It said this week that the world's first 100?MWh-class battery energy storage facility using 628?Ah ultra-large battery cells has entered operation. The 200?MW/400?MWh Ruite New Energy Lingshou project features 80 Mr. Giant energy storage systems and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...