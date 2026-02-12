The Chinese supplier said the new product uses high-strength AL6005-T5 aluminum alloy and SUS304 stainless steel. It can be adjusted to a tilt angle of 0-15°.Chinese solar mounting system supplier Mibet has released a novel universal metal roof mounting system. Called Universal Standing Seam Clamp Kit, it uses a conductive support plate with a spike design. It is crafted from high-strength AL6005-T5 aluminum alloy and SUS304 stainless steel. "This system significantly boosts on-site construction efficiency with its outstanding universal adaptability and trackless installation technology," noted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...