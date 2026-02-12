The new partnership offers customers Xero for free for six months and six months of Expensify for 50% off.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced an expanded partnership with Xero, a global leader in cloud-based accounting software, to deliver exclusive discounts and joint marketing campaigns that simplify operations for small businesses.

The collaboration enhances the relationship between two of the most trusted platforms in spend management and accounting, offering new customers significant savings and increased visibility into industry-leading integration options across both ecosystems.

"This partnership is about aligning with a like-minded platform to deliver more value to our users," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify. "Whether you're managing expenses, accounting, or both, this collaboration helps small businesses get started fast and affordable."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Xero: New customers get Xero's Business Edition free for the first 6 months when signing up via Expensify.

Expensify: New customers get 50% off Expensify's annual plan for the first 6 months when signing up via Xero.

Collaboration across onboarding, web, newsletter, and in-app channels.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering small businesses with tools that work better together, reducing friction between expense management and accounting workflows.

Learn more about the features and functionality of the Expensify-Xero integration.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connect them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com.

