ROSESELSA CAMBRIAN: The New $54.99 Benchmark for Flagship-Level Wireless Headphones

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSESELSA today announced the international availability of its CAMBRIAN Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Wireless Headphones. Following its initial debut on December 15, 2025, the headphones are now available across the United States, Japan, and select Southeast Asian markets at a uniform price of US$54.99. Focusing on the price-to-performance ratio of key experiences, the CAMBRIAN provides 48dB Active Noise Cancellation and up to 100 hours of battery life (actual duration varies by usage), while supporting LDAC high-resolution audio. It features four distinct modes-ANC, Wind Noise Reduction, Normal, and Transparency-and supports Bluetooth 5.3 dual-device connection.

About ROSESELSA,ROSESELSA is an emerging audio brand dedicated to fusing cutting-edge acoustics with modern industrial design. The brand defines audio products as lifestyle extensions, rather than mere specifications. Upholding the philosophy of "combining exceptional sound with unique design," ROSESELSA optimizes supply chains to break high-end price barriers. With a global vision, ROSESELSA is establishing a comprehensive sales and service network to deliver emotive, powerful listening experiences to users worldwide.

According to the brand's internal e-commerce statistics, cumulative sales of the CAMBRIAN in the Chinese market surpassed 300,000 units as of early December 2025. From August 2024 to August 2025, ROSESELSA reported online sales revenue of approximately RMB 440 million, marking a significant 215% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the brand has received international recognition, winning the prestigious VGP 2025 (Visual Grand Prix) award from Japan's Ongen Publishing.

The CAMBRIAN addresses these needs with Active Noise Cancellation and multi-mode switching, designed to enhance listening clarity in continuous noise environments such as subways and shopping malls. Its extended battery life eliminates 'power anxiety' by minimizing the need for frequent charging, making it ideal for frequent commuting and business travel. Additionally, the lightweight ~270g frame-featuring memory foam cushions, rotatable ear cups, and a foldable design-ensures a burden-free experience during prolonged use.

In the budget-friendly audio segment, consumer priorities typically center on three core pillars: effective noise cancellation, battery longevity, and long-term wearing comfort.

Consumers can now purchase the CAMBRIAN via the ROSESELSA official global website, Amazon US, AliExpress, and other authorized channels.

