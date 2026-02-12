Cyolo Accelerates Momentum into 2026 Following Record Year of Growth in Industrial Secure Remote Access

OT-first secure access company continues its upward trajectory, fueled by 80% CAGR, customer expansion, and industry recognition.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyolo, the leading provider of identity-based remote privileged access for operational technology (OT) and cyber-physical systems (CPS), enters 2026 following a landmark year of growth. As industrial organizations confront escalating cyber risks and new AI-powered threats, they are increasingly turning to Cyolo to secure access to critical systems and gain visibility and control over remote connections without disrupting uptime or productivity.

In 2025, Cyolo more than doubled its global customer base, contributing to a 5x increase within two years. Customer expansion accounted for 45% of overall growth in 2025, as organizations achieved initial success and then broadened the solution's use across additional teams, assets, and operational scenarios. Cyolo's sustained performance translated into an approximately 80% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) within its addressable market over the past two years. Today, Cyolo enables secure, controllable access for hundreds of thousands of users and industrial assets worldwide.

This momentum mirrors a broader shift across industrial environments, as remote connectivity continues to reshape how operational systems and critical infrastructure are accessed and managed. With access now extending across employees, third-party vendors, and distributed sites, industrial organizations face growing pressure to increase visibility and control over remote connections. At the same time, legacy OT and CPS systems - many of which were never designed with cybersecurity in mind - remain essential to operations but introduce significant security exposure.

Cyolo addresses these challenges by securing access to industrial systems through an identity-centric, zero-trust-based approach that ensures only the right users can connect to the right assets, at the right time, and under the right conditions. Crucially, the Cyolo solution also provides real-time visibility and centralized control over remote connections, helping OT and security teams manage third-party access and maintain oversight of critical assets.

This approach has earned the trust of global enterprises operating 24/7 production environments, including multinational manufacturers where uptime, safety, and brand integrity are paramount. These organizations depend on Cyolo to enable secure collaboration with employees and third-party vendors while preserving operational continuity across distributed industrial environments.

"Most industrial organizations today already have remote access, and many actually have too much access," said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder of Cyolo. "What they need now is the ability to see exactly what users are doing while connected and to control their activity for the duration of the connection. These capabilities are at the core of what Cyolo offers, and the growth we've seen in recent months reflects just how real and widespread the shift from threat detection to threat protection has become."

Industry recognition reinforced Cyolo's market leadership in 2025. The company was named a Sample Vendor in four Gartner reports, underscoring its role in secure remote access for CPS security, remote privileged access management, and zero-trust access technologies:

How to Implement Secure Remote Access in the CPS Environment (August 2025)

(August 2025) Hype Cycle for Zero-Trust Technology, 2025 (August 2025)

(August 2025) Hype Cycle for Cyber-Physical Systems Security, 2025 (July 2025)

(July 2025) How to Secure Remote Privileged Access With RPAM Tools (June 2025)

To further support continued growth and deepen customer engagement in 2026, Cyolo strengthened its go-to-market organization by expanding the roles of key executives, including Joe O'Donnell, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and VP of Channel; Asa Kedar, Chief Customer Officer (CCO); and Mark Edge, VP of Global Sales.

"Remote connectivity was once an exception, but today it's the norm," said O'Donnell. "Both customers and partners choose to work with Cyolo because we protect uptime while also enhancing security through improved visibility and control. This balance is what's driving long-term adoption and expansion of our solution."

As 2026 unfolds, Cyolo remains focused on helping manufacturers and other industrial organizations reduce risk and maintain resilience in a hyper-connected, cyber-physical world.

