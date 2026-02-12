Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 15:10 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alira Health Earns EcoVadis Silver Rating, Ranking in the Top 15 Percent Globally

Recognition underscores the company's mission-driven approach to sustainability, ethics, and responsible growth

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health today announced it has been awarded a Silver rating by EcoVadis, a globally recognized provider of business sustainability ratings. This achievement reflects Alira Health's continued commitment to operating responsibly in service of its core mission: improving the lives of patients worldwide.

EcoVadis evaluates companies across four key areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The Silver designation places Alira Health among the top-performing organizations assessed globally and recognizes the company's efforts to embed sustainability and ethical practices across its operations.

"At Alira Health, our mission to improve patients' lives extends beyond the solutions we deliver to clients. It also shapes how we operate as a company," said Benjamin Chambon, Co-CEO of Alira Health. "The EcoVadis Silver rating affirms that our approach to sustainability, integrity, and social responsibility is aligned with the impact we strive to make for patients, healthcare systems, and society."

As a global health advisory and services company, Alira Health recognizes that long-term patient impact depends on responsible business practices. The company's sustainability efforts support a resilient organization that attracts purpose-driven talent, partners with like-minded suppliers, and earns the trust of clients working to advance innovative therapies and healthcare solutions.

This recognition builds on Alira Health's ongoing initiatives to reduce environmental impact, promote inclusive and ethical workplaces, and ensure transparency and accountability throughout its value chain. Alira Health remains committed to strengthening these efforts as part of its long-term strategy to drive meaningful, patient-centered impact.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory and services company supporting life sciences organizations across the full product lifecycle. Guided by a mission to improve patients' lives, Alira Health's Patient-Enabled Solutions combine strategy, clinical development, commercialization, and real-world expertise to help clients bring impactful healthcare solutions to patients worldwide. To learn more about Alira Health, please visit alirahealth.com.



Alira Health: Susan Irving - susan.irving@alirahealth.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.