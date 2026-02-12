DP World Volunteers Drive Community Impact During Global Volunteer Week in the Dominican Republic

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / DP World employees take part in hands-on volunteer activities across the Dominican Republic during Global Volunteer Week, supporting environmental conservation, community revitalization, and local development initiatives.

Hands-On Action Aligned With "Our World, Our Future"

During Global Volunteer Week, DP World brought together employees, partners, and community members in the Dominican Republic to deliver hands-on initiatives supporting environmental protection, education, financial wellbeing, and community development. The activities aligned with the company's global sustainability strategy, "Our World, Our Future," reinforcing DP World's commitment to creating long-term social value where it operates.

Working alongside trusted local organizations - Fundación Verde Profundo, Fondo de Agua Santo Domingo, and ENTRENA / Visión Futuro - volunteers delivered programs designed to strengthen community resilience while fostering collaboration across sectors.

Impact at a Glance

The collective efforts of 130 DP World volunteers delivered measurable results across local communities:

More than 500 volunteer hours completed

800+ people reached

80+ students engaged in educational initiatives

Environmental Stewardship and Client Engagement

For the first time in the Dominican Republic, DP World hosted a client volunteer initiative focused on environmental education. Volunteers and partners took part in a hands-on learning experience highlighting the importance of blue carbon ecosystems - particularly mangroves - and their role in climate action, biodiversity protection, and coastal resilience. This builds upon DP World's impact across Latin America in restoring crucial mangrove habitats, which are powerhouses of biodiversity and ecological stability. They protect coastlines from storms, mitigate erosion, support marine life, and, perhaps most critically, serve as some of the most efficient natural carbon sinks on the planet.

For many participants, the experience reinforced the personal impact of environmental stewardship.

Education, Financial Inclusion, and Digital Awareness

Education and empowerment were central themes throughout the week. High school students at Liceo Andrés Avelino participated in an interactive session on cybersecurity and social media, gaining tools to navigate digital spaces safely.

In Boca Chica, DP World volunteers led mentoring sessions on financial education and generational leadership, supporting local fritureras and their children - future leaders of family-run businesses - with practical skills in financial planning and long-term sustainability.

This builds upon DP World's already extensive engagement through its Visión Futuro program in Boca Chica, which focuses on empowering at-risk youth through education and training. Since its launch in 2021, the program has provided technical and vocational training to nearly 700 young people, helping them secure better job opportunities or start entrepreneurial ventures.

Community Pride and Youth Inspiration

Volunteers also worked alongside local residents to revitalize fish fryer kiosks in Boca Chica, supporting small businesses while preserving community identity. In parallel, DP World teams joined students to plant a school garden designed to foster sustainability, hands-on learning, and a stronger connection with nature.

Through the "Spend a Day at DP World" initiative, students were welcomed into DP World operations for firsthand exposure to the logistics sector and potential career paths. Career-focused engagement continued with employability workshops for 20 young people in Boca Chica.

"Participating in this volunteer program allowed me to connect with the community, mobilize our teams, and project the values that distinguish us as a company," said one employee participant. "I am proud to be part of an organization that promotes these initiatives."

Extending Impact Beyond Volunteer Week

Beyond Global Volunteer Week, DP World in the Dominican Republic also celebrated the graduation of the Training Program for Fritureras of Boca Chica and their children - a milestone reflecting the company's sustained investment in economic inclusion, education, and community development.

Fritureras are women entrepreneurs who operate small, often family-run food kiosks along Boca Chica's beachfront, preparing and selling traditional Dominican fried foods. These businesses are an essential part of the local economy and cultural identity, providing livelihoods for families while serving as informal hubs for tourism and community life. Despite their importance, many fritureras face barriers related to formalization, access to finance, and long-term business sustainability.

The program was designed to strengthen these microenterprises while supporting the next generation tied to them, creating a pathway for economic resilience and continuity.

Program highlights include:

Investment: RD$1,288,000

Beneficiaries:

30 women fritureras completing four modules in business management, finance, formalization, and access to credit

29 children completing two modules focused on soft skills and job placement

Eight communities reached: Barrio Andrés, Sinaí o de las Américas, INVI-CEA, Respaldo El Brisal, Miramar, La Cachaza, Monte Adentro, and La Ceiba

29 local businesses successfully linked to financial institutions to access microcredit

By combining hands-on volunteerism with long-term capacity-building programs, DP World continues to demonstrate how targeted community investment can strengthen local economies, preserve cultural identity, and empower future generations across the Dominican Republic.

