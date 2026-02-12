Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications: Pakistan Opens Indus AI Week With Landmark AI Summit, Announces USD 1 Billion Commitment to Artificial Intelligence by 2030

Summit was attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan as Chief Guest, alongside Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and senior leadership from across the public and private sectors.

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISLAMABAD, 10 February 2026 - Pakistan formally opened its national artificial intelligence agenda with the Indus AI Summit 2026, held on February 9 at the Jinnah Convention Center, marking the beginning of a new phase in the country's digital and technological evolution. Organized by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, the Summit was attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan as Chief Guest, alongside Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and senior leadership from across the public and private sectors.

Serving as the policy and leadership anchor of Indus AI Week, taking place from 9 to 15 February 2026, the Summit set the direction for Pakistan's transition from AI policy development to large-scale implementation and adoption. The one-day gathering brought together more than 1,000 participants, including 150 international delegates, for high-level dialogue on sovereign compute, global collaboration, and the strengthening of Pakistan's national digital ecosystem.

In his address, the Prime Minister identified Pakistan's youth as the country's most critical strategic asset and announced a USD 1 billion national commitment to artificial intelligence initiatives by 2030. He emphasized that artificial intelligence is no longer a future aspiration, but a present-day driver of economic growth, governance reform, and national competitiveness. He reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to actively shape the global AI landscape rather than merely observe its transformation.

Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted the government's recent legislative and institutional progress toward digitisation and extended an open invitation for international collaboration.

"Pakistan invites global technology companies, research institutions, venture capital firms, multilateral partners, and governments to engage with us in a structured and sustained strategic dialogue," the Minister stated.

During the Summit, the Minister formally unveiled the Islamabad AI Declaration, articulating Pakistan's position on sovereign, inclusive, and responsible artificial intelligence. The Declaration outlines eight strategic pillars covering public value, human accountability, pragmatic use-case delivery, data privacy and trust, safe and explainable AI, whole-of-government governance, inclusive innovation, and a private-sector-led AI ecosystem.

The Summit featured keynote contributions from international leaders including Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr of The Global Diwan and Dominic Williams, President of the Dfinity Foundation, alongside academic and industry experts from Asia, Europe, and North America. Strategic dialogues throughout the day focused on AI governance, financing sovereign AI infrastructure, and building competitive national ecosystems.

Following the Summit, Indus AI Week 2026 continues with its next phase at the Innovation, Learning, and Engagement Arena at the Pakistan Sports Complex. Over the coming days, developers, startups, students, industry leaders, and the public will participate in hands-on innovation, skills development, and collaborative programs across the country.

Running through 15 February, Indus AI Week signals the start of Pakistan's long-term commitment to artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of economic transformation, institutional strengthening, and international partnership.

Attachments

Indus AI Week

PM Shehbaz Sharif engages with one of the participants

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunications 7th Floor, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, F-5, Islamabad, Pakistan. Contact: +92519219971 | info@moitt.gov.pk