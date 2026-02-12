OurFamilyWizard Expands Access to Spanish-Language Co-Parenting Tools by Launching a Spanish Version of Its Mobile App

New mobile experience strengthens OurFamilyWizard's support for Spanish-speaking co-parents by providing equitable access.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / OurFamilyWizard, the leading co-parenting app trusted by over one million parents and professionals worldwide, has launched a Spanish translation of its full-featured mobile app, expanding the support already provided by its Spanish web app. Marking a significant step forward in accessibility, the Spanish translation of the OurFamilyWizard mobile app meets families where they are, based on how they communicate most: on their phones.

"Our mission is to support families through life's biggest transitions with empathy and innovation," said Nick VanWagner, CEO of In Tandem, parent company of OurFamilyWizard. "Launching our mobile app in Spanish brings our most powerful tools to the hands of more co-parents who deserve clear communication and peace of mind, in the language they use every day."

Spanish is the second-most spoken language in the U.S. Although OurFamilyWizard has had a Spanish version of its web application for some time, most people manage messaging, calendars, expenses, and more from their phones. The new mobile experience offers equitable access to a crucial solution for Spanish-speaking families navigating shared parenting. It includes Spanish AI tools like ToneMeter, which offers writing assistance that helps parents have calm conversations and reduce conflict in communication. The language parents speak should never be a barrier to co-parenting effectively, documenting communication clearly, and preserving their children's wellbeing.

The Spanish-language version of the OurFamilyWizard app allows co-parents to reduce misunderstandings, maintain a reliable record of interactions, and stay organized during a difficult time. For professionals supporting bilingual or Spanish-dominant families, it means more accurate and culturally responsive documentation, as well as clearer communication and representation.

This launch is about equity. OurFamilyWizard was already an early provider of equitable access through the Spanish version of their web app. Now, with the Spanish-translated mobile release, families can get the same easy, convenient access to co-parenting clarity, confidence, and conflict-reduction from the palm of their hand.

The app also includes a shared calendar, documented calls, expenses management, and secure documentation and information sharing. Professionals can have specific professional-access accounts that, with client permission, allow them to observe interactions and retrieve documentation directly.

The Spanish mobile app is just one step in OurFamilyWizard's broader commitment to inclusion. The company plans to expand into more languages and continue developing culturally responsive tools that reflect the diverse realities of families around the world.

"Our vision is to help every family move beyond conflict, regardless of language, culture, or circumstance," said VanWagner. "This is just the beginning."

OurFamilyWizard's Spanish mobile app is now available in the App Store and on Google Play.

