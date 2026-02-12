Revelate Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Revelate today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, reinforcing its commitment to security and data governance as organizations expand access to data across more teams and consumers.

SOC 2 Type II is an independent audit that evaluates both the design of security controls and how effectively those controls operate over time. The certification confirms that Revelate's systems and internal processes were tested and validated by an independent auditor across an extended review period.

"SOC 2 Type II gives customers confidence that Revelate can be trusted to handle sensitive data at scale," said Marc-André Hétu, CEO and Co-founder at Revelate. "It shows that our security controls are consistently applied and monitored as data access expands, so customers don't have to worry about governance breaking down as usage grows."

Revelate supports teams that need to expand access to data products across internal and external consumers without introducing governance risk.

For customers, achieving SOC 2 Type II means:

Faster internal security and procurement approval

Scale data access without losing control

Greater confidence when operating in enterprise or regulated environments

The certification supports Revelate's role within a modern data stack by separating data ownership from delivery. Customers retain ownership of their data and commercial relationships, while Revelate governs how data is packaged and shared securely.

Maintaining strong security practices and operational controls is an ongoing priority for Revelate. Achieving SOC 2 Type II represents an important milestone, and the company will continue investing in the people, processes, and systems that support secure, well-governed data delivery at scale.

Additional information about Revelate's security practices is available at https://revelate.co/security/.

About Revelate

Revelate is a data marketplace platform that helps organizations package, govern, and deliver data products to internal and external consumers. Designed to work with the data platforms organizations already use, Revelate provides a user-friendly storefront that enables organizations to present available data, manage access and approvals, and deliver data from any source to any recipient.

For more information, please explore our website

