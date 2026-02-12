Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007
12.02.2026
Saint-Gobain Video Series: Success in the Making: Amanda Barrientez

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / There's nothing better than loving what you do! After transitioning to a new role as a Material Supply Lead, Amanda Barrientez found a passion for supply chain at our Saint-Gobain Life Sciences facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Saint-Gobain is an industry leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 160 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available. You'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from a wide range of businesses, cultures, and experiences.

About Success in the Making

Anyone can be a manufacturer! Whether you are just starting out or transitioning your career path, the manufacturing industry presents opportunities for success. Saint-Gobain North America's Success in the Making series features the stories of team members who built their careers in manufacturing and thrived!

Watch the full Success in the Making series on YouTube.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Find more stories and multimedia from Saint-Gobain at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/saint-gobain-video-series-success-in-the-making-amanda-barrientez-1136692

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
