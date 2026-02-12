An interlaboratory comparison between the CalLab PV Modules of Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt finds the two organizations deviate by less than 0.15% when measuring the performance of photovoltaic modules. The Fraunhofer team says this is one of the most important indications as to whether their analysis is on the right track.The CalLab PV Modules of Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), Germany's leading authority for various measurement variables, have found their power measurements ...

