Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 16:18 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Cooling Tower Market to Exceed USD 5 Billion by 2031 Fueled by Power Generation and Data Center Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the cooling tower market size is expected to grow from USD 4.59 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 5.89 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.09%. Market growth is being driven by fresh investments in power generation and the rapid expansion of large-scale data centers that require high-capacity cooling solutions. At the same time, stricter regulations on water usage and energy efficiency are accelerating demand for hybrid wet-dry systems, counterflow designs, and larger installations above 20 MW. The transition toward PFAS-free materials, along with the adoption of digital technologies such as predictive maintenance and smart monitoring, is further strengthening the competitive advantage of suppliers focused on sustainability and operational efficiency.

Mordor Intelligence logo

Trends Influencing Cooling Tower Market Growth

Expansion of Power Generation Across Asia and the Middle East

Power producers across Asia and the Middle East are adding new generation assets that demand robust cooling infrastructure. Counterflow towers are widely selected to handle fluctuating thermal loads from nuclear, gas, and hybrid renewable plants. Coastal facilities are leaning toward seawater-based cooling to reduce pressure on freshwater resources, while integrated heat-recovery concepts are improving overall plant economics. These trends are reinforcing the role of advanced cooling towers in modern utility-scale projects.

Tightening Rules on Water and Energy Management

Stricter environmental and health regulations are accelerating upgrades to existing cooling tower systems. Facility owners are investing in improved fill designs, automation, and chemical control to meet higher efficiency and safety expectations. Concerns around plume control and water quality are also steering adoption toward closed-loop and hybrid configurations. In response, manufacturers are focusing on independent performance validation and new material innovations to stay ahead of regulatory demands.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cooling-tower-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Cooling Tower Market Segment Outlook

By Flow Type

  • Cross-Flow
  • Counter-Flow

By Tower Type

  • Evaporative
  • Dry
  • Hybrid (Wet-Dry)

By Capacity Range

  • Below 5 MW
  • 5 to 20 MW
  • Above 20 MW

By Application

  • Oil and Gas
  • Chemical and Petrochemical
  • Power Generation
  • HVACR (Commercial Buildings)
  • Data Centers
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Food and Beverage
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Cooling Tower Market Regional Overview

In North America, growth is tied to expanding data-center hubs and modernization projects in the refining sector, with buyers prioritizing low-drift and environmentally compliant systems. Europe is seeing steady adoption through district energy projects that rely on hybrid configurations to manage seasonal demand while conserving water.

Across the Middle East and Africa, water scarcity is accelerating the shift toward dry and seawater-based towers linked to solar and desalination facilities. South America's activity remains centered on heavy industrial zones, where large counter-flow systems are preferred for their ability to perform under harsh operating conditions.

Cooling Tower Companies:

  • SPX Technologies, Inc.
  • Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.
  • EVAPCO, Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • Hamon and CIE (John Cockerill SA)
  • Brentwood Industries, Inc.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
  • ENEXIO Management GmbH
  • Thermax Ltd.
  • Artech Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kelvion Holding GmbH
  • Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd.
  • Liang Chi Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.
  • Delta Cooling Towers, Inc.
  • Reymsa Cooling Towers, Inc.
  • SPIG S.p.A. (Babcock & Wilcox)
  • Kimre, Inc.
  • Mesan Group

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Air Compressor Market Size: Air compressor market report is segmented by operating principle, technology, portability, cooling method, power rating, end-use industry, and regional markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Cryogenic Pump Market Share: Cryogenic pump market report is categorized by pump type, cryogenic gas handled, end-use industry, and regional coverage across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Electric Motor Market Trends: Electric motor market report is segmented by motor type, power rating, voltage level, application area, end-use industry, and regional markets spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.?With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.?

For any inquiries, please contact:
media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cooling-tower-market-to-exceed-usd-5-billion-by-2031-fueled-by-power-generation-and-data-center-expansion-says-mordor-intelligence-302686450.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.