Leukapheresis Market worth $138.7 million by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Leukapheresis Market is projected to grow from about USD 90.6 million in 2026 to USD 138.7 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Leukapheresis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 90.6 million

USD 90.6 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 138.7 million

USD 138.7 million CAGR (2026-2031): 8.9%

Leukapheresis Market Trends & Insights:

In the leukapheresis market, the disposables segment accounted for a dominant share of 79.8% in 2025.

The research applications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period in the leukapheresis market.

In the leukapheresis market, the blood component providers & blood centers segment accounted for the largest market share of 46% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period in the leukapheresis market.

The global leukapheresis market is witnessing steady growth due to several concerns, like increasing cases of leukemia, the quick ramp-up of cell and gene therapy programs, and broader use of leukapheresis as the vital first step in both autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing. A notable rise in CAR, T therapy approvals, an increase in clinical pipelines, and research into T-cells, NK-cells, and dendritic cells contribute extensively to the global increase in procedure volumes. Innovations in apheresis machines, a move to automated and GMP-compliant cell collection platforms, as well as the repeated demand for single-use leukoreduction kits and consumables, have a growing impact on the market's steady expansion. Considerable investments in cell therapy manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, as well as the increasing collaborations between hospitals, blood centers, and biopharmaceutical companies, are some of the factors that are globally ramping up the use of leukapheresis.

By type, the disposables segment accounted for the largest share in the leukapheresis market in 2025.

At a global scale, the disposables segment represented the largest share of the leukapheresis market in 2025. This was mainly because of the growing focus on standardized procedures, sterilization assurance, and comprehensive traceability in healthcare systems, which have all led to an increased requirement for disposables. Disposables play an indispensable role in cell and gene therapy, related collection workflows, where process consistency, contamination control, and sample documentation are critical. CGT manufacturing is on the rise globally, with various programs, such as CAR-T, TCR-T, and stem cell, being implemented. Hence, the demand for single-use kits, tubing sets, collection bags, filters, and closed-system consumables keeps increasing.

By end user, the academic & research Institutes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in this market.

The academic & research Institutes segment will likely see the fastest growth in the leukapheresis market as the development of cell and gene therapies, immuno-oncology, and stem cell biology continues. Universities, research hospitals, and public laboratories are increasingly involved in early-phase CGT development, preclinical studies, and translational research programs, all of which require high-quality leukapheresis-derived cells. Ample government funding, partnerships with biotech companies, and participation in international clinical trial networks are other factors that increase this demand. As these entities are central to innovation and early discovery, their use of leukapheresis to obtain experimental cells, optimize protocols, and source donor cells will remain strong growth drivers for this segment.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

North America led the global leukapheresis market in 2025 with a large share, mainly because of its well-developed cell and gene therapy ecosystem and high clinical adoption of leukapheresis as a primary step in CAR-T, TCR-T, NK-cell, and stem cell-based treatments. The region has a large number of accredited apheresis centers, state, of, the, art oncology hospitals, and specialized CGT manufacturing facilities spread over the US and Canada. Certain main infrastructure features like FACT, accredited transplant programs, FDA, authorized CAR-T treatment centers, and large-scale CDMO capabilities are significant factors for the continuous demand for leukapheresis. Besides, strong NIH funding, active enrollment in early- and late-stage clinical trials, and substantial funding from the biotech sector are the reasons that ensure North America's position as the leading player in the global market.

Top Companies in Leukapheresis Market:

The Top Companies in Leukapheresis Market include Terumo BCT (Japan), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Grifols S.A. (Spain), Macopharma (France), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Immune Therapy Holdings AB (Sweden), SCTbio (Czech Republic), Biohope Scientific SL (Spain), and Caltag Medsystems Ltd. (UK). The major players in the leukopaks market include Grifols (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Lonza (Switzerland), and BioIVT (US), among others.

