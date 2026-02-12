Respiratory Care Devices Market to Reach $47.9 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The use of respiratory care devices is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the spiraling rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. North America dominates the global respiratory care devices market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, owing to the high adoption rate of respiratory devices

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Care Devices Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, suggests that the global respiratory care devices market was valued at $22.9 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $47.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2033. The therapeutic segment dominated the global market, accounting for more than half of the total market share in 2033.

Respiratory care is a healthcare specialty, which focuses on improving cardiopulmonary functions and promoting health & wellness. These devices are majorly classified into therapeutic, diagnostic & monitoring devices, and consumables & accessories. These devices are used to deal with medical conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other acute & chronic respiratory diseases. Respiratory care devices are used in hospitals and homecare settings. The market for respiratory care devices is experiencing a shift from stationary to portable devices. Increase in adoption of portable devices has been a significant trend in the industry.

The global respiratory care devices market is driven by factors such as increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, rise in pollution level, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption worldwide. In addition, governmental support also fuels the market growth. Moreover, high demand for therapeutic devices in homecare settings and increase in healthcare spending are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players. However, large pool of undiagnosed population and risks associated with certain therapeutic devices for neonates hamper for the growth of the respiratory care devices market.

Why Is Demand Increasing in The Respiratory Care Devices Market?

The global respiratory care devices market is experiencing steady growth in recent years. Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the respiratory care devices market. Conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, and pneumonia are gaining traction due to air pollution, aging population, smoking habits, and occupational hazards. Further, advancements in technology contribute toward the growth of the market. Modern respiratory devices are becoming accurate, user-friendly, and efficient.

Further, digital connectivity in some devices allows real-time monitoring and data sharing with healthcare providers, which enhances patient care. These innovations encourage adoption by both healthcare facilities and individual patients. The aging global population is another factor the fosters the growth of the respiratory care devices market. In addition, public health initiatives and screening programs increase the detection of respiratory conditions.

The inhalers segment accounted for the major share in the respiratory care therapeutic devices market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2033, owing to high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma among all age groups.

According to Deepa Tatkare, Senior Research Analyst, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, The use of respiratory care devices is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the spiraling rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. North America dominates the global respiratory care devices market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, owing to the high adoption rate of respiratory devices.

Who Are the Primary End Users Driving Market Adoption?

The primary end users driving respiratory care devices market includes healthcare facilities, that include hospitals, clinics, and urgent care centers. These institutions use respiratory care devices in both acute and long-term treatments. Nebulizers and oxygen delivery systems are used for treating asthma, COPD, and other chronic or acute respiratory conditions. Home healthcare patients is another segment of the respiratory care devices market. Devices such as portable oxygen concentrators, handheld nebulizers, and CPAP machines for sleep apnea have gained popularity in home care.

Further, ambulatory and emergency care services use portable respiratory devices during patient transport and urgent response situations. Paramedics often use portable oxygen delivery systems and emergency ventilators. This makes these devices an important part of pre-hospital care.

Key Findings of Respiratory Care Devices Market

The consumables and accessories segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

North America held a dominant position in the regional landscape in 2023, occupying a share of nearly half of the total market.

In 2023, the therapeutics segment accounted for a share of the more than half of the total respiratory care devices market.

The monitoring and diagnostic devices segment collectively accounted for a share of one sixth of the global respiratory care devices market in 2023.

In 2023, North America accounted for nearly half of the global market, owing to the high prevalence of various respiratory diseases in the region. Europe holds the second position in the respiratory care devices market, accounting for two seventh share in 2023

Leading Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamilton Medical AG

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

ResMed, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Chart Industries Inc.

Drger Safety AG & Co. KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc.

