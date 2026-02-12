Veterinary Imaging Market worth $3.332 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Veterinary Imaging Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.299 billion in 2026 to USD 3.332 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.299 billion

USD 2.299 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.332 billion

USD 3.332 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.7%

Veterinary Imaging Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the veterinary imaging software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1%.

By modality, the stationary instruments segment dominated the market with a 65.7% share in 2025.

By delivery mode, the on-premises/hybrid software segment is expected to dominate the market with a 63.3% share in 2025.

The North America veterinary imaging market accounted for a share of 47.9% in 2025.

Technological advances are transforming the veterinary imaging market by improving diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency, and accessibility across clinical and research applications. The integration of AI, machine learning, and advanced imaging analytics is enabling faster, more precise interpretation of radiographs, ultrasound scans, CT, and MRI images, supporting early disease detection and personalized treatment planning in animals. Cloud-based imaging platforms and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) are streamlining data management workflows, enabling remote image sharing, teleconsultation, and multi-site collaboration, while reducing manual reporting errors and improving productivity across veterinary hospitals and clinics.

The market is rapidly shifting toward portable and point-of-care imaging devices, particularly in ultrasound and digital radiography, driven by demand for mobility, ease of use, and field-based diagnostics for livestock, companion animals, and equine applications. Recent advancements include AI-enabled automated measurement tools, real-time imaging guidance, portable CT and ultrasound systems, and fully digital mobile X-ray units that enable faster throughput and lower radiation exposure. Innovations in detector technology, 3D/4D imaging, and integration with practice management software are further enhancing diagnostic capabilities and decision support. In November 2024, Agfa Radiology Solutions introduced SmartPositioning QA, an AI-enabled feature in its SmartXR portfolio that automatically verifies patient positioning before image acquisition. Integrated into the MUSICA Workstation, it aims to reduce positioning-related errors, which account for most image retakes, thereby improving workflow efficiency and diagnostic consistency.

With growing emphasis on early disease screening, precision veterinary medicine, and minimally invasive care, emerging imaging solutions, including wearable imaging sensors, handheld ultrasound devices, and AI-based radiology automation, are reshaping the future of veterinary diagnostics across the companion animal, equine, and livestock healthcare segments.

By product, the veterinary imaging systems/instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

Demand for veterinary imaging instruments is rising due to increased pet ownership, greater awareness of animal health, and the need for accurate diagnosis. New technologies, including low-radiation X-ray systems, AI-supported image enhancement, and portable ultrasound devices, are making imaging faster, easier, and more accessible for clinics. The shift toward preventive care and early diagnosis is also driving adoption of point-of-care imaging systems. In addition, companies are focusing on sustainability by developing eco-friendly, low-dose imaging solutions. Cloud-based image storage and AI tools are improving workflow efficiency and enabling better collaboration among veterinary professionals.

By Modality, The portable imaging instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The demand for portable imaging equipment is rising as clinics seek solutions that enable quick, convenient diagnoses. Advances in wireless connectivity, compact design, and battery-powered systems are making portable X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scanners easier to use across diverse settings, including mobile veterinary services and farm visits. Rising cases of zoonotic diseases and a growing focus on preventive animal care are also driving demand for rapid diagnostic tools. The adoption of AI and machine learning in portable imaging is further improving accuracy and speed. As a result, the portable imaging segment is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary imaging market. This share is attributed to advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high pet ownership rates, significant spending on animal health, and strong adoption of digital technologies in veterinary practices. The presence of major veterinary imaging manufacturers, along with a well-established network of veterinary clinics, specialty hospitals, and academic institutions, supports innovation and broad market penetration. Additionally, growing awareness of early disease diagnosis in companion animals, rising demand for advanced modalities such as digital radiography, ultrasound, CT, and MRI, and increasing adoption of AI-enabled diagnostic tools further drive market growth in the region.

Top Companies in Veterinary Imaging Market:

The Top Companies in Veterinary Imaging Market include GE Healthcare (US), Carestream Health (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), and Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), among others.

