Mid-Am Building Solutions: RW Mead Announces its Acquisition of Rene Vanassche & Sons Mechanical of Warren, Michigan

FRASER, MI / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / RW Mead is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rene Vanassche & Sons Mechanical ("RVS"). Headquartered in Warren, Michigan in 1921, RVS provides a full range of mechanical contracting services throughout Southeastern Michigan.

RW Mead is an operating company within Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC ("Mid-Am"), a sponsor-backed platform created by Craft Work Capital that makes strategic investments in union mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and other specialty contractors throughout the Midwest. RVS' entire team of estimators, field leaders, and skilled trades technicians is joining RW Mead, bringing in-house small project, retrofit, and additional preventive maintenance service capabilities to the company.

"Teaming with RW Mead not only gives our team more opportunities to grow but also provides additional capabilities for our customers," said Keith Brotherton. "By joining Mid-Am and RW Mead, Rene Vanassche & Sons will continue its longstanding, positive relationship with RW Mead and forge new partnerships within the Mid-Am family of operating companies."

Paul Pelc, RW Mead President, added, "We've worked with Keith and the RVS team for nearly 20 years. We know their talents and their uncompromised focus on exceeding customer expectations. This is a great opportunity to expand the services RW Mead can provide to its existing and future customers."

"Mid-Am is excited to add Rene Vanassche & Sons to RW Mead to our platform. Adding RVS to the team means Mid-Am can now offer expanded mechanical capabilities to a more diverse customer base. RVS and RW Mead have built a strong rapport over the years, and we're eager to see how Mid-Am can support the combined teams' growth," said Rob Krueger, CEO of Mid-Am.

Both Rene Vanassche & Sons and RW Mead customers will continue to receive excellent service, and they will continue working with the same contacts they already use. Rene Vanassche & Sons will operate as part of RW Mead in the Fraser, MI, and Ann Arbor, MI offices.

Surety support provided by American Global, and legal support provided by Barnes & Thornburg LLP.

About Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC



Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC is a best-in-class provider of HVAC, mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services serving high-growth, critical end markets. Mid-Am offers a complete lifecycle approach by delivering construction, retrofit, service, and preventive maintenance solutions that help our clients get the most from their facilities. We believe our people are our most important resource. Being entrepreneurial, innovative, and customer-centric is core to our culture and enables our teams to grow with our business and serve our clients with quality, pride, and respect. Mid-Am is a platform company of Craft Work Capital. For more information, please visit https://www.mid-am.com .

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC



Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC is managed by Craft Work Capital, LLC and is focused on making strategic investments in and helping to grow specialty contracting firms. Craft Work Capital, LLC is led by Jeremy McGuire and David Orinski, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional, and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provide insight as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com .

About Rene Vanassche & Sons



Rene Vanassche & Sons, founded in Detroit in 1921, specializes in the design, installation, retrofit, and preventive maintenance of industrial and commercial HVAC systems. For over 100 years, RVS has been a trusted provider of full-service mechanical contracting throughout Southeast Michigan. Specialty services include air handling, boiler, hydronic piping, sheet metal, and ductwork.

About RW Mead



RW Mead is a mechanical contracting firm serving Southeast Michigan since 1976. Specializing in HVAC and mechanical services, RW Mead focuses on Design & Build and Design Assist systems for new construction and renovation projects in the highly attractive Industrial, Institutional, and Commercial markets. With decades of experience and a reputation for getting it done right, RW Mead provides expertise and quality mechanical services to some of the most recognizable general contractors and facility owners in the Detroit and Ann Arbor, MI, markets. For more information, please visit https://www.rwmead.com .



Media Contact



Rob Krueger

Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC

rkrueger@mid-am.com

(517) 719-4603

SOURCE: Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rw-mead-announces-its-acquisition-of-rene-vanassche-and-sons-mec-1136013