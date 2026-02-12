Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2033 Globally, at 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in the adoption of strategies by key players, and rise in R&D activities in the radiopharmaceuticals sector drive the growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals market. However, high costs related to development and implementation of radiopharmaceuticals hampers the market growth. Moreover, increase in the number of pipeline products is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Radiopharmaceuticals Market by End User, Radioisotope, Application, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the radiopharmaceuticals market was valued at $7.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $21.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Radiopharmaceuticals are medications or drugs that contain radioactive isotopes. They are used in nuclear medicine imaging tests for diagnosis and treatment. They help visualize physiological functions, which helps diagnose conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.

They play a crucial role in medical imaging and targeted therapies for various diseases. The targeted therapy minimizes damage to surrounding healthy tissues. This is particularly important in cancer treatment, where precision is vital. They allow healthcare providers to treat certain conditions and are termed as therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, which is a relatively new field with ongoing research to study their uses.

Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, surge in investments for R&D, growth in demand for sophisticated healthcare facilities, and rise in healthcare expenditure drive the radiopharmaceuticals market growth. However, side effects and high cost of implementation and development of radiopharmaceuticals hamper the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market.

By application, the cancer segment accounted for a major share in the radiopharmaceutical market in 2023 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in technological advancements, and rise in oncology care investment. In addition, rise in adoption of personalized medicine approaches in oncology, owing to advancements in genomics, molecular profiling, and biomarker identification, is boosting the demand for customized therapeutic strategies, including radiopharmaceutical-based precision oncology.

By radioisotope, the Technetium 99m segment dominated the radiopharmaceuticals market size in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is the most widely used radioisotope in nuclear medicine due to its favorable characteristics such as suitable physical properties and compatibility with a variety of radiopharmaceutical formulations.

Key Findings of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

By application, cancer is one of the dominating segment in the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 52.2% in 2023.

By type, the Technetium 99m segment is the dominant segment in the market in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the radiopharmaceuticals market size in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, the radiopharmaceuticals industry in North America held a significant share of over 40% in 2023.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

North America accounted for the largest share in the radiopharmaceuticals market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, which facilitates the production, development, and distribution of radiopharmaceuticals. In addition, favorable regulatory policies and supportive frameworks for reimbursement promote R&D in radiopharmaceuticals, which drives the radiopharmaceuticals market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing investments in hospitals, research facilities, and diagnostic centers, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions.

How Do Government Policies and Regulations Impact Regional Market Growth?

Government policies and regulations significantly influence regional growth in the radiopharmaceutical sector through multiple mechanisms. Regulatory frameworks governing the production, distribution, and clinical use of radioactive materials directly impact market accessibility and development timelines. Stringent approval processes established by agencies such as the FDA in the United States, EMA in Europe, and PMDA in Japan determine how quickly radiopharmaceuticals can enter the market, affecting regional competitiveness.

Reimbursement policies play a crucial role in market adoption, as favorable coverage decisions by government healthcare programs encourage clinical utilization and investment in radiopharmaceutical development. Conversely, restrictive reimbursement frameworks can limit market penetration despite clinical efficacy.

Nuclear medicine regulations, including licensing requirements for handling radioactive materials and operational standards for production facilities, create barriers to entry that vary significantly across regions. Countries with streamlined regulatory pathways and supportive infrastructure tend to attract greater investment and experience accelerated market growth.

Additionally, government initiatives promoting nuclear medicine research, funding for cyclotron facilities, and investment in healthcare infrastructure directly impact regional market expansion. Trade policies affecting the import and export of radioactive isotopes further influence supply chain dynamics and market accessibility.

Regions with comprehensive regulatory frameworks that balance safety requirements with innovation incentives typically demonstrate stronger market growth, while those with ambiguous or overly restrictive policies may experience slower adoption and limited development of radiopharmaceutical capabilities.

How Do Different Product Types or Categories Compare in Performance?

BY type, the radiopharmaceutical market is bifurcated into diagnostic and therapeutic. Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, particularly PET tracers such as F-18 FDG, dominate the market due to wide range of oncology applications, established clinical protocols, disease detection, characterization, and monitoring across various medical specialties. Their versatility and cost-effectiveness across cardiology and bone imaging also boost their demand in the market.

Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals exhibit rapid growth owing to advancements in targeted radionuclide therapy in oncology, which particularly include alpha and beta-emitting agents for treating prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. In addition, theranostic radiopharmaceuticals is witnessing ongoing research, which combines diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. Short half-life products require proximity to production facilities, while longer-lived isotopes enable broader regional distribution, directly impacting market accessibility and commercial performance across categories.

Competitive Landscape

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa)

Eckert & Ziegler

PRECIRIX

Nihon Medi-Physics Co. Ltd

Isotopia Molecular Imaging

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lantheus

Bayer AG

Cardinal Health

Eczacibasi

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM

Bracco

SOFIE

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

GE Healthcare

Curium Pharma

Novartis AG

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

