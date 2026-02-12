Club Car Wash Acquires Gold Car Wash in Arlington, TX

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Club Car Wash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash brands, today announced it has acquired Gold Car Wash, a well-established, locally operated car wash serving the Arlington, TX community.

Founded in 2012, Gold Car Wash has earned a trusted reputation for consistency and quality. That focus has guided day-to-day operations and helped build lasting relationships with customers throughout the local community.

"We're excited to welcome Gold Car Wash customers into the Club Car Wash family," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "This location already has a great base of loyal customers, and our goal is to build on that momentum. As part of Club Car Wash, guests will enjoy added convenience, expanded membership benefits, and the same commitment to quality they know and trust."

What Customers Can Expect

Customers of Gold Car Wash can look forward to:

Exclusive membership savings

Access to Club Car Wash's Unlimited Wash Memberships and a growing network of more than 250 locations

Enhanced technology and service offerings, while preserving a friendly, community-focused experience

Continued participation in charitable and local fundraising initiatives

"Building Gold Car Wash has been an incredible journey, made possible by the loyalty of our customers and the Arlington community," said Mike Jabal of Gold Car Wash. "As we look ahead, partnering with Club Car Wash allows us to preserve what our customers love while gaining the scale and resources to elevate the experience even further. We're proud of what we've built and excited about what's

next."

With this acquisition, Club Car Wash continues to advance its mission of delivering a premium, convenient car wash experience while partnering with operators who share a dedication to quality, performance, and community.

For existing Gold Car Wash members in Arlington, TX who have questions regarding billing or membership status following the acquisition, please contact Club Car Wash Customer Service at (833) 416-9975 (option 2)

