Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2026 16:50 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Club Car Wash Acquires Gold Car Wash in Arlington, TX

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Club Car Wash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash brands, today announced it has acquired Gold Car Wash, a well-established, locally operated car wash serving the Arlington, TX community.

Founded in 2012, Gold Car Wash has earned a trusted reputation for consistency and quality. That focus has guided day-to-day operations and helped build lasting relationships with customers throughout the local community.

"We're excited to welcome Gold Car Wash customers into the Club Car Wash family," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "This location already has a great base of loyal customers, and our goal is to build on that momentum. As part of Club Car Wash, guests will enjoy added convenience, expanded membership benefits, and the same commitment to quality they know and trust."

What Customers Can Expect

Customers of Gold Car Wash can look forward to:

  • Exclusive membership savings

  • Access to Club Car Wash's Unlimited Wash Memberships and a growing network of more than 250 locations

  • Enhanced technology and service offerings, while preserving a friendly, community-focused experience

  • Continued participation in charitable and local fundraising initiatives

"Building Gold Car Wash has been an incredible journey, made possible by the loyalty of our customers and the Arlington community," said Mike Jabal of Gold Car Wash. "As we look ahead, partnering with Club Car Wash allows us to preserve what our customers love while gaining the scale and resources to elevate the experience even further. We're proud of what we've built and excited about what's
next."

With this acquisition, Club Car Wash continues to advance its mission of delivering a premium, convenient car wash experience while partnering with operators who share a dedication to quality, performance, and community.

For existing Gold Car Wash members in Arlington, TX who have questions regarding billing or membership status following the acquisition, please contact Club Car Wash Customer Service at (833) 416-9975 (option 2)

Contact Information

Media
media@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416 - 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-acquires-gold-car-wash-in-arlington-tx-1136772

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.