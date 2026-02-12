Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.: EquiDeFi Clarifies Its Role as a Private Investment Infrastructure Platform

Financial technology SaaS platform outlines its compliance focused infrastructure model for private capital markets while reaffirming it does not act as a broker dealer, investment advisor, or securities issuer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / EquiDeFi, a financial technology Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, today reaffirmed its position as an infrastructure and workflow provider for private capital raising and private investments, emphasising that it is not a broker-dealer, investment advisor, or issuer of securities.

EquiDeFi provides technology that enables private companies, broker-dealers, law firms, family offices, wealth managers, and investors to manage the administrative and compliance workflows associated with private securities offerings. The platform does not offer or sell securities, does not provide investment advice, and does not participate in transactions as an intermediary.

A Technology Platform for Private Markets

EquiDeFi's platform is designed to streamline the operational complexity of private investing by offering secure, digital tools that support the full lifecycle of a private offering. Issuers use the platform to manage offerings, documentation, and investor communications, while investors access a secure portal to review materials and complete subscriptions when invited.

The EquiDeFi Invest portal functions as a gated investor dashboard where eligible participants may view and subscribe to private offerings. Access to specific investment opportunities is typically by invitation or approval, and offering details such as terms, minimums, and potential returns is not publicly displayed.

Built-In Compliance and Security Workflows

To support regulatory best practices, the EquiDeFi platform incorporates identity verification (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML) checks, secure document storage, and legally binding e-signature workflows. Investment documents and agreements are stored in an encrypted digital vault, providing investors with centralised access to their records.

EquiDeFi also offers educational resources covering private placement rules, securities exemptions, and capital markets fundamentals, reinforcing its focus on transparency and informed participation in private markets.

No Performance Claims or Guaranteed Returns

EquiDeFi does not publish investment performance data, projected returns, or track records. The company clearly discloses that private investments are speculative, illiquid, and high-risk, including the risk of total loss and indefinite holding periods. These disclosures are consistent with Regulation D and Regulation A+ private offerings.

Business Model and Fees

EquiDeFi operates on a SaaS business model, offering platform access and optional subscription-based services. Fees may apply for certain features, such as enhanced portal access, verification badges, or payment processing convenience. The company does not publicly advertise transaction-based commissions for securities sales.

Regulatory Position

EquiDeFi states that it is not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as a broker-dealer and does not provide financial, legal, tax, or accounting advice. All securities offerings accessible through the platform are conducted by third-party issuers under applicable regulatory exemptions.

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi is a financial technology company focused on simplifying private investing through secure, compliant, and efficient software infrastructure. By reducing administrative friction and improving access to information, EquiDeFi aims to support issuers and investors navigating the private capital markets.

