Diamcor Mining Inc.: Diamcor Provides Update on Discharge of Security and Indebtedness, and Granting of Extension of Time to Hold the 2025 Annual General Meeting

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI), (the "Company") announces that subject to the terms and conditions of an agreement executed between the Company and Tiffany & Co. Canada parties ("Tiffany") and having an effective date of February 6, 2026, Tiffany has agreed to release and discharge the Company from all security and indebtedness related to the outstanding Tiffany credit facilities to the Company, and to the termination of the off-take agreement between the parties.

The Company also announces that it has been granted an extension of time to hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting until June 30, 2026, by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI. The Company has an established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

