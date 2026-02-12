Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Arvinder Aulakh, Interlink Nurse, Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario ("POGO"), joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market to highlight International Childhood Cancer Day and shine a light on the children, youth, survivors, and families across Ontario who are living with childhood cancer.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqCaB3x2KiE

POGO works to ensure that everyone affected by childhood cancer has access to the best care and support. They partner to achieve an excellent childhood cancer care system for children, youth, survivors, and their families and healthcare teams, in Ontario and beyond. POGO champions childhood cancer care, and as the collective voice of this community, is the official advisor to Ontario's Ministry of Health on children's cancer control and treatment. POGO is a non-profit organization with charitable status, here for kids with cancer, for now, for life.

