Experian today announced the launch of the Experian Insurance Marketplacei app on ChatGPT, introducing its trusted insurance comparison platform to OpenAI's audience of millions of consumers. This debut represents a significant advancement in Experian's AI strategy, leveraging conversational technology to simplify everyday financial choices and create a more intuitive and helpful consumer experience.

Finding the right auto insurance policy has traditionally involved lengthy forms, multiple websites and unclear comparisons. Many consumers spend hours navigating options without confidence they have secured the best rate. The trusted Experian Insurance Marketplace app transforms that process into a streamlined conversation. Within ChatGPT, users can review coverage options, compare estimated rates from more than 37 top-rated carriers and ask follow-up questions in real time.

"Consumers are increasingly using conversational AI to learn, ask questions, explore and solve meaningful financial challenges," said Dacy Yee, President of Experian Consumer Services. "Making our insurance marketplace available through ChatGPT allows people to evaluate their choices naturally and potentially save more than $1,000ii annually on auto coverage."

Designed to Simplify Insurance Decisions

The Experian Insurance Marketplace app offers:

Access to 37 or more leading insurance carriers for competitive rate comparisons

Customized recommendations aligned with individual needs

Experian's data expertise built on decades of helping millions make informed financial decisions

Instead of presenting static content, the app guides users through a dynamic exchange that turns questions into actionable answers within minutes.

Grounded in Trust and Consumer Control

Confidence and transparency anchor the experience. Consumers can start exploring price comparisons by entering their ZIP code. Those who decide to receive a personalized quote are securely redirected to Experian's website to complete the process.

"In financial matters, trust is essential," Yee said. "This experience combines innovation with accountability, giving consumers clarity and peace of mind as they consider their options."

A Milestone in Experian's AI Strategy

This launch reflects Experian's long term AI strategy and its commitment to expanding secure, conversational financial experiences for consumers. The Experian Insurance Marketplace app represents an important step in bringing Experian's trusted insurance capabilities into conversational environments.

Over time, Experian plans to introduce deeper personalization by leveraging its proprietary data, advanced analytics, and extensive carrier network to deliver more seamless insurance experiences, including the ability for consumers to progress toward bindable coverage directly within ChatGPT.

As conversational AI continues to evolve, Experian expects to expand secure, consumer focused experiences across ChatGPT and other platforms, empowering individuals to navigate complex financial decisions with greater confidence and control.

To access the app on ChatGPT, click here. For more information on the solution, visit www.experian.com/insurance.

Insurance products are offered through Gabi Personal Insurance Agency, Inc., d/b/a Experian Insurance Services, a licensed insurance agency. Availability and savings vary by state. Savings are not guaranteed. For license information, visit https://www.experian.com/help/insurance-licenses-disclosure/

__________________________ i Results will vary and some may not see savings. Average savings based on customers who switched policies and self-reported their prior premium. Savings and rates may vary by state and ZIP code. Final premium depends on selected policy, carrier, and coverage options. ii Results will vary and some may not see savings. Average savings of $1,007 per year for customers who switched policies and saved on auto insurance with Experian from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025. Savings based on customers' self-reported prior premium. Experian offers insurance from a network of top-rated insurance companies through its licensed subsidiary, Gabi Personal Insurance Agency, Inc.

