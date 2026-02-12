Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Welcomes Industry Veteran Steve Barnett as Chief Legal Officer to Support Strategic Growth

Former Sterling Check Chief Legal & Risk Officer brings deep public company, M&A, and enterprise governance expertise to Accurate's executive leadership team

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Accurate , a leading provider of global compliant background checks and monitoring solutions, has appointed Steve Barnett as their new Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Corporate Secretary. Barnett brings extensive experience leading global legal, governance, compliance, and enterprise risk functions for complex, high-growth organizations. He has successfully guided companies through large-scale acquisitions, consequential regulatory and litigation matters, IPOs, and strategic transformations across both public and private equity-backed environments.

"In a category defined by rapid change, increasing regulatory complexity, and global expansion, strong legal leadership is essential," said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate. "Steve's deep expertise across compliance, governance, and risk strengthens our ability to serve the world's largest employers with the commitment, speed and quality they expect from a true partner. His experience advising executive teams and boards through transformational growth will be critical as we continue to scale globally."

Barnett joins Accurate from Sterling Check Corp., where he served as EVP, Chief Legal & Risk Officer, and Secretary. During his tenure, Sterling completed multiple acquisitions, a successful IPO, and its 2024 sale for $2.2 billion. He led global teams spanning Legal, Compliance, Enterprise Risk Management, and Global Quality, and worked closely with private equity sponsors and the board to enable sustained growth.

Prior to Sterling, Barnett held senior legal leadership roles at Jackson Hewitt and NRT Incorporated. He began his legal career as a corporate associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

"I am excited to join the leadership team at Accurate and contribute to the company's continued growth and success," said Barnett. "Accurate has built a reputation for combining enterprise scale with true partnership-simplifying complex screening challenges for global employers while maintaining an unwavering commitment to compliance and integrity. I'm proud to be part of the next chapter of that journey."

Barnett holds a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law.

About Accurate

Accurate provides background screening solutions and support for companies of all sizes, including some of the world's largest employers. With over 25 years of experience and operations in more than 240 countries and territories, Accurate helps organizations hire quickly, confidently, and compliantly. Built for global scale, Accurate's platform manages complex screening needs while remaining easy to use for both employers and candidates. The company also brings deep expertise across key industries, with dedicated teams in sectors such as healthcare, retail, transportation, and insurance. As a committed partner, Accurate operates with the drive, knowledge, and speed to keep its customers ahead of the curve and help them make seamless first impressions. For more information, visit www.accurate.com.

