Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Signs First Client to Navigate Journey from Expert Market to OTC Markets

Corporate resurrection firm will document the uplisting process in a first-of-its-kind public case study series

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Remergify ( remergify.com ), the preeminent corporate resurrection firm specializing in revitalizing dormant and delisted public companies, today announced it has signed its first client to undergo its proprietary process for transitioning a company off the OTC Markets Expert Market and onto a fully quoted OTC Markets tier.

While the identity of the client will remain confidential at this stage, Remergify plans to reveal the company in subsequent press releases as part of a groundbreaking series that will chart the client's journey through every phase of the uplisting process-from initial assessment and compliance remediation through to the restoration of full public trading access on the OTC Markets.

The Expert Market, established in 2021 following the SEC's amendments to Rule 15c2-11, restricts public quoting for companies that fail to maintain current disclosure. Securities relegated to the Expert Market are effectively cut off from retail trading, leaving shareholders trapped with limited options for liquidity. Remergify's end-to-end process addresses the regulatory, operational, and strategic requirements necessary to bring these companies back into compliance and restore access to the broader investing public.

"This milestone represents exactly what Remergify was built to do-take companies that have been sidelined and give them a clear, structured path back to the public markets," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "We're not just helping one company. By documenting this process publicly, we're creating a roadmap that demonstrates to the thousands of issuers currently trapped on the Expert Market that there is a viable way forward."

The client engagement marks the first live deployment of Remergify's comprehensive uplisting methodology, which combines regulatory compliance consulting, corporate governance restructuring, and strategic business development to meet the disclosure and operational standards required by OTC Markets and the SEC. The process also leverages Remergify's proprietary Expert Market Protocol (EMP) platform, which provides blockchain-based shareholder engagement and verification tools to support the transition.

More than 2,000 companies were initially moved to the Expert Market when the amended Rule 15c2-11 took effect in September 2021, and the number has continued to grow as additional issuers have fallen out of compliance. For the shareholders of these companies, the inability to trade in a public market has resulted in effectively frozen positions and significant loss of value. Remergify aims to change that dynamic, one company at a time.

Subsequent press releases will identify the client by name and provide detailed updates as the company progresses through each stage of the uplisting process, offering unprecedented transparency into the mechanics of corporate rehabilitation in the OTC space.

About Remergify

Remergify is a corporate resurrection firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, dedicated to reviving dormant, delisted, and Expert Market public companies. Through its proprietary methodologies and its Expert Market Protocol (EMP) platform, Remergify provides comprehensive solutions for issuers seeking to restore public market access, re-engage shareholders, and unlock trapped value. For more information, visit remergify.com .

