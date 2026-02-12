Net proceeds from the offering will fully fund the Company through its initial exploration plan over the next two years

The transaction was anchored by new and existing critical mineral focused investors, including a strategic investment and continued support from IsoEnergy (NYSE: ISOU)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) (the "Company"), a South American uranium exploration and development company focused on uranium discoveries in Argentina and Colombia, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 6,250,000 Class A common shares, at a price of $4.00 per share to the public for a total of $25 million of gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The closing of the offering occurred on February 11, 2026.

Jaguar Uranium intends to use the net proceeds on the implementation of its business plan for its assets, including exploration, development plans, and property maintenance, as well as for general corporate purposes.

"We are excited to announce the successful closing of our IPO. I want to sincerely thank our partners and investors for their hard work, commitment, and confidence in Jaguar's long-term vision," said Steven Gold, Chief Executive Officer. "With this financing, Jaguar is now well positioned to further exploration at both of our projects, supported by strong historical technical knowledge, with the goal of bringing each project to an eventual production decision."

Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 30, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, 4 World Trade Center, Floor 49, New York, NY 10007, or via email at prospectus@titanpartnersgrp.com or telephone at (929) 833-1246. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jaguar Uranium Corp.

Jaguar Uranium is a uranium exploration and development company focused on uranium discoveries, engaged in uranium exploration. Its portfolio is comprised of two (2) uranium exploration projects in Argentina and one (1) uranium exploration project in Colombia. Jaguar maintains significant land holdings in Colombia and Argentina, which offer substantial exploration potential. The Company's properties are located within mining-friendly jurisdictions and are supported by established infrastructure. The Company intends to embark on an exploration program to establish and grow resource levels with the goal of introducing new uranium production to help address the expanding global supply deficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's intention to use the net proceeds to implement its business plan for its assets, including the anticipated effects thereof and the Company's ability to help address the substantial and growing global uranium supply gap. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including the execution of planned exploration activities, the availability of required personnel, equipment, permits and property access, the application of net proceeds as budgeted, the timely satisfaction of closing conditions for the offering and management's internal planning parameters relating to timing, costs, commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Each forward-looking statement is subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement, in the form last filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

