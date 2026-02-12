Royal Canadian Mint Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering of Gold Exchange-Traded Receipts

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MNT/MNT.U) The Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint") announced today that it has completed its previously-announced follow-on offering of 638,583 exchange-traded receipts ("ETRs") under the Mint's Canadian Gold Reserves program at a price of C$74.42 per ETR for gross proceeds of C$47,523,346.86 (the "Offering"). The newly-issued ETRs have been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and are fully fungible with all other outstanding ETRs. The Offering was made on a prospectus-exempt basis pursuant to the terms of exemptive relief orders issued in favour of the Mint by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Each ETR provides its holder with direct legal and beneficial ownership in physical gold bullion held in the custody of the Mint at its facilities in Ottawa, Ontario. The newly-issued ETRs have a per ETR entitlement to gold that is the same as all other outstanding ETRs, which as of today's date is 0.0103712 of one fine troy ounce.

Subject to certain restrictions, ETR holders are entitled to redeem their ETRs for physical gold bullion with a minimum purity of 99.99% or for cash.

The Offering was made by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. and included CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., ATB Capital Markets Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Manulife Wealth Inc.

The ETRs have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the ETRs in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additional information on the Canadian Gold Reserves program and the ETRs is available on the Canadian Gold Reserves' website at www.reserves.mint.ca and on the Mint's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London Good Delivery and COMEX-approved refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. The Mint has issued exchange-traded receipts under its Canadian Gold Reserves (TSX: MNT/MNT.U) and Canadian Silver Reserves (TSX: MNS/MNS.U) programs, which provide holders with direct legal and beneficial ownership in physical bullion held in the custody of the Mint at its facilities. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

