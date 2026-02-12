Black Book Research Publishes "Mexico Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026" in State of Global Healthcare IT & EHR Series

New country brief details Mexico's interoperability-first agenda (NOM-024/DGIS GIIS), hyperscale cloud acceleration in Querétaro, and the contestable layers reshaping hospital digitization: security, integration, analytics, imaging, and digital front door.

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced the publication of Mexico Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026, the newest country installment in its State of Global Healthcare IT and EHR Series 2026. The report delivers an independent, Mexico-specific market and policy analysis designed to help acute-care hospital leaders, digital health executives, informatics teams, and vendors make faster, better-informed decisions in a complex and rapidly evolving environment.

Black Book's Mexico edition maps the national foundations shaping hospital EHR and digital health programs: public-sector direction toward a cross-institution "universal record" anchored in the IMSS electronic clinical record, persistent multi-institution fragmentation (IMSS, ISSSTE, IMSS-Bienestar, state systems, and a large private sector), and a standards regime led by NOM-024 with implementation guidance from DGIS GIIS exchange artifacts. The report also spotlights a major enabling shift: multiple hyperscale cloud regions in Querétaro, materially improving the feasibility of Mexico-resident hosting for regulated healthcare workloads and changing buyer assumptions away from must be on-prem toward must be Mexico-resident, controlled, and auditable.

"Mexico isn't defined in 2026 by a single, uniform rip-and-replace cycle for enterprise inpatient EHRs,"said Douglas Brown, President, Black Book Research. "What's moving fastest are the layers around the core record: interoperability enablement, digital access, analytics, imaging modernization, cyber resilience, and managed services, because these can deliver measurable outcomes without multi-year disruption. This report is built to help decision-makers prioritize what's realistically deployable, defensible, and sustainable in Mexico's operating conditions."

Key findings and themes highlighted in the 2026 Mexico report

The report identifies seven trends that will shape acute-care EHR decisions through 2030 in Mexico, including:

Universal record ambition reshaping interoperability priorities (identity, consent, auditability, and cross-institution exchange)

NOM-024 and DGIS GIIS exchange guides remaining the primary interoperability reference, with uneven real-world enforcement-driving the need for testable conformance requirements in contracts

Accelerating cloud and managed services adoption enabled by Mexico-based hyperscale capacity

Private-provider consolidation driving platform rationalization across sites (clinical documentation, PAS/ADT, revenue cycle)

Early AI adoption concentrating in imaging and documentation acceleration , favoring embedded workflow tools over standalone dashboards

Cybersecurity and data protection governance tightening as digital identity platforms expand

Implementation capacity constraints and change fatigue increasing demand for phased rollouts, modular modernization, and operate-and-improve service models

By the numbers: Mexico's market context and pressure points

To ground strategy in measurable reality, the report compiles a set of Mexico-relevant indicators from publicly reported sources and industry signals, including:

IMSS total resources (PEF 2025 cash-flow view): MXN 2,059,710,876,650

IMSS-Bienestar budget signal (PPEF/PEF 2025 reporting): MXN 174,623 million (directional public reporting reference)

Private hospital activity (INEGI ESEP 2025): 2,273,261 hospital discharges

Private hospital capacity (INEGI ESEP 2024): 35,400 camas censables and 1,992 intensive-care units (adult + neonatal)

Private outpatient utilization (INEGI ESEP 2024): 14,533,217 outpatient consultations

Private clinical workforce indicator (INEGI ESEP 2024): 98,571 physicians in direct patient contact; 84.0% specialists

Cybersecurity incident pressure (2025): More than 66% of healthcare centers report having experienced a data breach

Where buyers are spending first in 2026:

Rather than focusing only on core EHR replacement, Black Book's Mexico analysis spotlights the highest-probability buying areas driving near-term procurement activity:

Interoperability enablement and integration platforms

Digital front door consolidation (scheduling, portals, messaging, pre-admission)

Enterprise imaging modernization (PACS/VNA) as an AI-ready delivery layer

Analytics and governed data platforms across mixed clinical estates

Cybersecurity and operational resilience (identity governance, recovery readiness)

Managed services and operate-and-improve contracts amid workforce constraints

Mexico Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 is an independent qualitative research report intended to support strategic planning, procurement scoping, and market understanding in Mexico's acute-care context. It does not publish audited market share estimates or survey-based vendor ranking tables. It provides structured guidance on decision drivers, regulatory and standards obligations, and ecosystem realities that organizations should validate through formal procurement diligence, architecture review, and clinical engagement.

The report is available now through Black Book Market Research. For access, briefing requests, or licensing inquiries, contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or download the full report gratis, direct from https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/mexico-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-health-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research produces independent market intelligence on healthcare information technology, digital health, and healthcare services. Reports are designed for provider executives, government stakeholders, payers, and supplier organizations that need a pragmatic view of adoption patterns, procurement dynamics, and implementation risk in specific markets. More at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-publishes-%22mexico-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-heal-1136679