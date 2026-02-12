Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") is pleased to announce that TRX Gold Corp. (TSX: TRX) (NYSE American: TRX) will participate in Renmark's live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM EST to discuss its latest investor presentation. Renmark welcomes investors, stakeholders, and interested participants to register for this live interactive event.

The presentation will feature Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Leonard, Chief Financial Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. For those unable to attend live, a replay of the event will be accessible on the Company's investor website afterward.

REGISTER HERE:

Thursday, February 19, 2026: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-trx-nyse-american-trx-jaZQ88k7jp

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About TRX Gold Corp.

TRX Gold is a high margin and growing gold company advancing the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania. Buckreef Gold includes an established open pit operation and 2,000 tonnes per day process plant with upside potential demonstrated in the May 2025 PEA. The PEA outlines average gold production of 62,000 oz per annum over 17.6 years, and US$1.9 billion pre-tax NPV5% at average life of mine gold price of US$4,000/oz. The Buckreef Gold Project hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 10.8 million tonnes ("MT") at 2.57 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold containing 893,000 ounces ("oz") of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 MT at 2.47 g/t gold for 726,000 oz of gold. The leadership team is focused on creating both near-term and long-term shareholder value by increasing gold production to generate positive cash flow to fund the expansion as outlined in the PEA and grow Mineral Resources through exploration. TRX Gold's actions are informed by the highest environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") standards, as evidenced by the relationships and programs that the Company has developed during its nearly two decades of presence in the Geita Region, Tanzania.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a leading privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For the past 27 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations and web development representing small, medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. On a daily basis our team of professionals enhance our client's visibility within the retail market space as corporate communicators. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America, and a state-of-the-art media studio, we host a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283720

Source: Renmark Financial Communications