Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856701 | ISIN: US7703231032 | Ticker-Symbol: RHJ
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 16:50
22,000 Euro
-4,35 % -1,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERT HALF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBERT HALF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80021,20018:56
20,80021,20018:56
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 17:15 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robert Half Names Senior Leader to Drive Business Operations Modernization

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has appointed Ryan Skubis to senior district president, business operations modernization. In this newly created role, Skubis will lead efforts to strengthen the company's operational infrastructure, advance technology adoption and accelerate strategic initiatives supporting teams and customers worldwide.

Skubis joined Robert Half in 1999 and has held numerous leadership roles during his tenure. Most recently, he served as senior district president for talent solutions, overseeing operations across the Southeastern U.S. He has played a key role in several major modernization initiatives, including the expansion of Robert Half's proprietary AI and business development tools.

"Modernizing our operations is essential to delivering exceptional experiences for our clients, candidates and employees," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Ryan brings deep institutional knowledge, a strong track record of leading transformation and the ability to turn strategy into action. His leadership will be critical as we continue investing in the future of our business."

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at?RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.