Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Oklahoma City-based Authority Engine announces the expansion of its AI Authority Engineering methodology specifically designed for local and mid-market businesses facing systematic exclusion from AI-powered search recommendations. The initiative addresses a critical market gap as AI platforms recommend only 1.2% of local businesses compared to 35.9% appearing in traditional Google local results.





The AI Invisibility Gap



Founded by Patrick McAvoy, Authority Engine pioneered AI Authority Engineering as the first systematic framework for building machine-readable trust signals that AI systems require for brand recommendations. The expanded offering targets the growing crisis of AI invisibility affecting businesses that dominate their local markets but remain undetectable to ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other AI platforms reshaping consumer discovery.

AEO Dominance Strategy Addresses Structural Gaps

Authority Engine's expanded framework combines four critical elements into what the company calls its AEO Dominance strategy. The methodology integrates content optimization, entity verification, review management, and reputation engineering into a unified system designed specifically for AI recommendation algorithms.

"Most businesses approach AI visibility with SEO tactics that AI systems ignore," McAvoy explained. "AI platforms treat reputation as a filter, not a ranking signal. Locations recommended by ChatGPT average 4.3-star ratings because sentiment acts as a gating factor. If your reputation signals don't meet AI thresholds, you're removed from consideration before any other factors matter."

The framework addresses what Authority Engine identifies as the core structural problems preventing AI visibility. Inconsistent business data across platforms confuses AI systems and reduces confidence scores. Fragmented online presence without verified entity connections prevents AI platforms from establishing trust. Weak or absent third-party validation signals fail to meet AI recommendation thresholds.

Authority Engine's approach builds what McAvoy describes as "authority infrastructure" rather than relying on content volume or keyword optimization. The system establishes verified entity cores, aligns metadata across all digital touchpoints, creates proof density through structured validation, and engineers reputation signals that AI platforms recognize as trust indicators.

Market Timing Reflects Permanent Shift

Industry analysts project 25% of traditional[1] search traffic will move to AI chatbots and answer engines by 2026. The traffic quality proves significantly higher, with AI search converting at 14.2% compared to Google's 2.8% conversion rate[2]. This performance gap makes AI visibility increasingly critical for business growth.

"The window for first-mover advantage is closing," McAvoy noted. "Brands optimizing for answer engines now are capturing 3.4 times more visibility than late adopters. We built Authority Engine specifically to help overlooked local and mid-market firms move from ignored by AI to discovered, trusted, and chosen where modern decisions actually start."

The expansion comes as 38% of business decision-makers have allocated budget to AI Search Optimization, and 25.7% of marketers plan to develop content specifically for AI citations. Authority Engine positions its framework as the systematic answer to what McAvoy identifies as the fundamental challenge facing local businesses in an AI-mediated market.

Proven Methodology Scales to Underserved Market

Authority Engine's AI Authority Engineering framework has demonstrated results with growth-focused companies, B2B software firms, and digital agencies. The expanded offering makes the methodology accessible to local and mid-market businesses that lack dedicated marketing teams but face the same AI visibility challenges as enterprise brands.

The framework operates on the principle that AI authority functions as engineered infrastructure rather than accumulated reputation. By systematically building the trust signals AI platforms require, Authority Engine enables businesses to become what McAvoy describes as "the trusted answer AI and search recommend in their category."

About Authority Engine

Authority Engine is an Oklahoma City-based firm specializing in AI Authority Engineering, the systematic methodology for building machine-readable trust signals that position brands as recommended answers in AI-powered search and discovery platforms. Founded by Patrick McAvoy, Authority Engine serves growth-focused companies, law firms, marketing agencies, and SMBs globally. The company pioneered Answer Engine Optimization combined with executive authority positioning to address the fundamental shift from search ranking to AI recommendation.

