Solvay S.A.: Participation notifications by The Goldman Sachs Group

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, February 12, 2026, 17:45 CET

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc was already above the 5% threshold since June 2025, with a total of 5.54%, of which 5.51% equivalent financial instruments.
Here is a summary of the notifications:

Date on which the threshold is crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
June 19, 2025 0.03% 5.51% 5.54%
January 28, 2026 0.19% 7.45% 7.63%
January 29, 2026 0.05% 7.56% 7.62%
January 30, 2026 0.15% 8.01% 8.16%

The latest notification, dated February 5, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: January 30, 2026
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: "Call Warrants", "Swaps", "Call Option" and "Put Option" mentioned in section B are held by the corresponding entities where Goldman Sachs has a long exposure
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, Corporation Truse Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmimgton, DE 19801, USA
    • Goldman Sachs International, Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London, EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts
Investor relations
Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations
Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • 20260129 - Notification Goldman Sachs
  • 20260128 - Notification Goldman Sachs
  • 20260130 - Notification Goldman Sachs
  • Press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
