Topcon Positioning Systems has signed a commercial agreement with Xona to secure early-adopter access to Pulsar, Xona's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite navigation constellation. This agreement positions Topcon among Xona's first commercial customers preparing to integrate Pulsar into future high-precision positioning workflows.

"The letter of agreement reinforces Topcon's long-standing commitment to innovation and customer-driven technology leadership," said Ron Oberlander, head of the Topcon Geomatics Platform. "It lays the groundwork for a new era of high-precision performance possibilities as LEO satellites come online. By proactively adopting next-generation navigation infrastructure, we strengthen our commitment to provide reliable, resilient, and future-proof solutions for our customers."

"Topcon understands where accuracy, continuity, and confidence matter most for operators in the field," said Bryan Chan, co-founder and VP of Strategy at Xona. "By adding a modern navigation layer into Topcon's offerings, Pulsar will strengthen signal performance and resiliency in even the most challenging environments, ensuring Topcon customers can operate with greater confidence wherever their work takes them."

For more information about Topcon Positioning Systems, visit topconpositioning.com. Additional information on Xona is available at xonaspace.com.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

?About Xona

Xona is the navigational infrastructure company bringing centimeter-level certainty to any device, anywhere on Earth. With Pulsar, the most advanced positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) constellation in Low Earth Orbit, Xona will enable absolute precision, built-in protection against jamming and spoofing, and superior power to the billions of devices that rely on GPS today. Learn more at xonaspace.com.

